AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk Says That His Little Sister Lee Suhyun Judges Him All The Time On “Wonderful Saturday”

AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk shared some hilarious “circumstances” that he had placed on his look on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday.”

AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Suhyun had been the friends on the April 3 episode of the present. Nonetheless, the siblings had been seated aside from one another even though friends are often seated collectively (particularly in the event that they’re from the identical crew or mission).

Lee Chanhyuk proclaimed, “It’s our idea for as we speak.” Lee Suhyun stated, “I questioned once we’d come on the present and now we now have. She added, “Our songs saved climbing up the charts. We appeared round for the trigger and we had ‘Wonderful Saturday’ to thank.”

Increase stated, “Chanhyuk put some circumstances on his look in as we speak’s episode. First, he wished to be seated as removed from his sister as attainable. Second, he stated he’d prefer it if he might be seated subsequent to individuals who would assist his opinion. That’s why we seated him the place he’s prone to get the most effective reactions.” (Lee Chanhyuk was seated between Hanhae and Nucksal.)

Lee Chanhyuk defined, “There’s a motive I wished to take a seat removed from Suhyun. She disses about 70-80 % of what I say. I wanted to take a seat someplace I might sound extra reliable.” However Nucksal stated, “If belief is what you’re on the lookout for, you’ll have to take a seat elsewhere.”

Lee Suhyun shared, “We have now utterly reverse types. I’m the kind to get excited as I write, whereas he muddies the waters.” Lee Chanhyuk objected, “I’m not muddying the waters, however having fun with life. I’m on the lookout for individuals who will get pleasure from life with me.”

