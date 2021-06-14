AKS Vijayan (DMK) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs

Title AKS Vijayan

Actual Title AKS Vijayan

Nickname AKS Vijayan

Career Baby-kisser

Date of Start December 15, 1961

Age 59 (as of 2021)

Zodiac signal But to be up to date

Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Marital Standing Married

Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date

Spouse V.Jothi

Youngsters But to be up to date

Faith Hindu

Instructional Qualification But to be up to date

College But to be up to date

Faculty But to be up to date

Leisure pursuits But to be up to date

Start Position Tiruvarur

Homeland Tiruvarur

Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu