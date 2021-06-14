AKS Vijayan (DMK) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs

AKS Vijayan Biography
|Title
|AKS Vijayan
|Actual Title
|AKS Vijayan
|Nickname
|AKS Vijayan
|Career
|Baby-kisser
|Date of Start
|December 15, 1961
|Age
|59 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|V.Jothi
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|But to be up to date
|Start Position
|Tiruvarur
|Homeland
|Tiruvarur
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
AKS Vijayan Respectable Social Profiles
fb.com/aks.vijayan
instagram.com/aks_vijayan/
Twitter: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing Info of AKS Vijayan
- He travelled round more than a few international locations like North The us, South The us, UK, German, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and Srilanka.
AKS Vijayan Photographs
Right here’s the new photos of MP AKS Vjayan,
