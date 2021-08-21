Akshara Singh Misbehaves With Zeeshan Khan, Pushes Him Into A Battle – Socially Keeda

The brand new boss of the house Zeeshan Khan handles his duties and assigning tasks to other members in an overly responsible means.

Whilst maximum members are joyful with their new boss as Zeeshan, his appointment as leader of the house has now not long gone down effectively with player Akshara Singh, who simply in recent years had an outburst towards Zeeshan for now not agreeing to hold out numerous the tasks of the house. Space.

Akshara now not only used foul language towards Zeeshan on the other hand she even driven him and carried out victim and partner card towards him which didn’t resonate effectively with other contestants like Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin and others who’ve been in want of Zeeshan figuring out Akshara was once wrong!

Ladies victimizing themselves and collaborating within the woman card were moreover part of previous seasons on the other hand certainly not worked in their want because of at the end of the day whether or not or now not it’s a person or a woman it’s all about to be a just right player.