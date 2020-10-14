Akshardham temple doors opened for devotees, these things will still be banned

new Delhi: Swaminarayan Akshardham temple near Yamuna in the capital Delhi was opened to the public on Tuesday. The temple was temporarily closed for the past seven months due to the Coronavirus epidemic. However, devotees will have to follow a number of rules in the temple. Time has also been fixed from the temple for the devotees to visit. The entry time has been kept from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. All visitors can enjoy the temple darshan, Bharat Upavan, Premwati Food Court and Books and Gifts Center at 7.15 pm. Abhishek Puja and all the exhibitions, however, will remain temporarily closed. Also Read – Delhi’s AQI reached ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season, increasing the risk of Covid-19

However, at the time of darshan, devotees will have to follow certain rules. According to the Kovid-19 epidemic protocol, all visitors are required to follow all health guidelines including wearing masks and maintain social distance throughout the campus at all times. At the time of admission, thermal screening and hand cleaning are mandatory for everyone. Visitors with higher than normal temperatures or signs of Covid-19 will not be allowed entry. Also Read – Marshals to be deployed in Delhi for environmental rule breakers

Let us know that yesterday the world famous Shri Swaminarayan temple of Gujarat has also been opened. The temple has been opened after about 6 months. On the first day of the temple opening, on 13 October, a unique offering was made to Lord Swaminarayan. Whose photos are being shared a lot. Prasad of around 3000 kg apple has been offered to God. After which Prasad will be divided into Kovid positive patients and healthcare workers. Let me tell you that this famous temple in Gujarat was also closed due to the lockdown in the whole country. Now it has been reopened at the request of the people. Also Read – Devotees will be able to visit Mata Vaishno Devi again, Delhi-Katra Vande India train service will start from October 15