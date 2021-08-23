Akshay Dogra (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Akshay Dogra (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Akshay Dogra is an Indian tv actor and has been a a success manufacturer. He’s well-known for enjoying Akash Manohar Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Satya Nayak in Do Dil Ek Jaan and Jagan Pawaniya in Waaris. Akshay additionally labored in MX Participant’s internet collection Ramyug in 2021.During his profession, he has assisted in a large number of performances, off and on the display.

Start & Circle of relatives

Akshay Dogra used to be born on 21 September 1981 in Delhi, India. His father’s title is Ashok Dogra. He has a more youthful sister Ridhi Dogra, who could also be a tv actress and starred as Priya on Megastar Plus’ display Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?.

Bio

Profession

Akshay used to be an govt manufacturer and labored because the inventive unit for plenty of tv methods previously transferring directly to appearing. His first appearing position used to be Rohan for Bindass channel tv collection Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Bang. Akshay has labored in theatre performs like Apples and Walnut, at the Kashmir Valley has been really well acquired.

On the age of 21, he made up our minds to transport to Mumbai to pursue a profession within the leisure trade. From 2002, Akshay started running in the back of the scenes as an govt manufacturer and member of the Ingenious Unit of a large number of displays. Akshay spent a while after transferring to Mumbai running as an assistant to Deepak Tijori. After all, he turned into an actor.

He has come a ways within the tv trade. He turned into well-known for enjoying Vishal in Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh. This system used to be well-received by means of critics and the general public. He used to be starred as Akash Singh Raizada within the well-known Hindi tv serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? on STAR Plus.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Recognized Faculty No longer Recognized Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2008)

Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 6′ 2″ Ft Weight 70 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Writing, Dancing, Travelling, Studying and Being attentive to Song

Private Existence

Akshay tied the knot with Sakshi in 2009. They dated for 6 years and were given married. They have got a son, Ivaan Dogra who used to be born on 29 February 2016.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Girlfriends Sakshi Dogra

Marriage Date 14 February 2009 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Akshay Dogra

Akshay Dogra used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.

He labored in a few tv ads and walked in a couple of type displays.

He loves to jot down, dance, shuttle, concentrate to song, learn, play video video games, motorcycle.

His uncle Arun Jaitley used to be one in all India’s main politicians within the BJP.

He inked a tattoo of his son Ivaan’s heartbeat alongwith Gayatri Mantra on his left internal bicep and a Buddha tattoo on his again.

When you have extra information about Akshay Dogra. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside a hour.

