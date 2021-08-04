Akshay Kumar And Kapil Sharma’s Social Media Banter Is All Issues Amusing

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma are nice pals. The 2 actors proportion a heat camaraderie and Akshay Kumar has additionally made appearances at Kapil Sharma’s common tv display. Now, Akshay and Kapil have indulged in some beautiful social media banter on Twitter. Kapil had congratulated the staff of Bell Backside in a tweet and Akshay jokingly remarked that the neatly needs most effective got here after Kapil got here to understand that Akshay and staff could be visitors on his display.

“Gorgeous trailer @akshaykumar paji congratulations n highest needs to all the staff of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani,” Kapil Sharma had tweeted.

“Jaise pata chala display par aa raha hoon, highest needs bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon,” Akshay answered.