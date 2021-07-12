Akshay Kumar Arrives For Film Raksha Bandhan

There’s no denying that Akshay Kumar has maintained prime health requirements during his profession. He has been a health icon for many of us.

Lately, then again, he were given the danger to let himself move to his middle’s content material. Akshay, who performs a Delhi persona in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, needed to swell for the movie.

Akshay Kumar Weight Acquire For Raksha Bandhan:

Akshay Kumar Weight Gain

Apparently sufficient, he needed to lose 6kg to appear slimmer as an agent for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumarshi of Rohit Shetty

Nonetheless, the actor isn’t complaining in any respect. “I in point of fact benefit from the means of shedding or gaining weight for a personality as a result of I will be able to do it in a wholesome means. I received 5 kg in a fully herbal procedure. And it additionally gave me the uncommon indulgence of consuming meri maa ke hath ka halwa. What a blessing!” he gushes.

Akshay Kumar, who’s these days capturing for Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai, might be sharing the display screen area with 5 new faces who play his sisters within the movie. The announcement of the movie’s unencumber date is anticipated quickly

