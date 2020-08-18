Akshay Kumar gave one crore rupees for flood victims of Assam, CM Sonowal expressed his gratitude

new Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has once again come out with generosity. Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore for the affected people in Assam floods. On this, Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted and thanked him. Also Read – Actors in Patriotic Movies: These 5 actors’ films are examples of patriotism, see the identity of Hindustan!

Let us know that on March 28, Bollywood Akshay Kumar donated 25 crores rupees to the PM Cares Fund against the corona virus epidemic. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also donated Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation and Rs 3 crore to BMC.

On Akshay Kumar's contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted to the actor and wrote, Thank you Akshay Kumar, for your contribution of Rs 1 crore Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support in times of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, God bless you with all the grace to carry your pride in the global arena.

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹ 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. – Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

Let us know that Assam is badly affected by the flood. This year, the total number of people who lost their lives in floods and landslides across the state is 138. 112 people died in flood-related incidents, while 26 people have died in landslides.