Akshay Kumar Hospitalized, ‘Sooryavanshi’ Postponed

High Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has been hospitalized and his a lot awaited blockbuster “Sooryavanshi” has been postponed as COVID-19 rampages throughout Mumbai, capital of the Hindi-language movie trade.

Kumar was identified with COVID-19 on Sunday and he was hospitalized on Monday. In accordance with Indian media studies, together with Kumar, 45 individuals engaged on “Ram Setu,” Amazon India’s first Indian movie co-production, additionally examined constructive for coronavirus.

The 45 individuals who examined constructive weren’t on the units of the movie. “That is inaccurate that they have been on set,” an official spokesperson for “Ram Setu” advised Selection. “These people have been a part of an upcoming set of junior artistes and extras and have been examined off-location as a part of the manufacturing’s stringent testing protocols and tips. None of them even joined the manufacturing unit and have been by no means on set.”

“At this stage, our solely focus is on the well being, security and well-being of our whole crew,” the spokesperson added. “Strict well being and security protocols, frequent testing and well timed medical care has ensured early detection of constructive instances amongst our unit. We’re intently monitoring the state of affairs however within the curiosity of ample warning, we have now paused the capturing for now.”

Amazon supplied no remark.

Individually, actors Vicky Kaushal (“Uri: The Surgical Strike”) and Bhumi Pednekar (“Dolly Kitty and These Twinkling Stars”) additionally examined constructive on Monday.

Mumbai went into restrictions from Monday as Maharashtra, the western Indian state of which Mumbai is the capital, grew to become the nation’s epicenter for the pandemic. Cinemas, malls and eating places have shut down till additional discover. India recorded 103,558 new coronavirus instances on Monday, with 478 deaths, the nation’s highest ever one-day determine to this point, in line with figures from the well being ministry. Some 55% of the instances are from Maharashtra.

Consequently, Reliance Leisure has determined to postpone the April 30 launch of “Sooryavanshi,” starring Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Final week, the discharge of “Chehre,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, was additionally postponed. Different excessive profile COVID-19 instances from Mumbai embrace celebrity Aamir Khan, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.