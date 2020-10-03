Akshay Kumar said his video post on the death of Sushant and negative atmosphere to Bollywood

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday broke his silence for the first time regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the drug connection in Bollywood. He made a poignant appeal to his fans and the media and said that he should not see all the film personalities with the same spectacles. He said, “Today I am speaking with you with a heavy heart. I have wanted to say a lot in the last few weeks, but there is a lot of negativity everywhere. ” Also Read – AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, this is clear on Murder Theory

Akshay Kumar made this appeal in the context of news related to the investigation related to drug abuse in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Also Read – Bollywood makeup artist becomes drug smuggler, Mumbai police arrested millions with MD

Akshay Kumar said in a four-minute long video message that the presence of narcotics in Bollywood is similar to that in other industries, but the impression should not be made that everyone involved in this profession is part of this problem. He said, “Today I am speaking with you with a heavy heart. I have wanted to say a lot in the last few weeks, but there is a lot of negativity everywhere. ” Also Read – Anurag Kashyap dismisses rape charges, Payal Ghosh said – lied in police statement, narco test

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes… #DirectDilSe 4 pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

Akshay Kumar said, “We can be called a star, but Bollywood is made because of the love of you all.” We are not just an industry, but through our films we have shown Indian values ​​and culture all over the world. “

Actor said that cinema has always been a reflection of society and has been showing burning issues like corruption, poverty or unemployment and will continue to do so. ”