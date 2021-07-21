Akshaye Khanna Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Female friend, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Akshaye Khanna is an Indian actor. His nickname is Akshoo. Permit us to find out some further interesting details about him.

Biography/Wiki

Akshaye used to be born on 28 March 1975 (age 44; as in 2019) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He went to Lawrence College, Lovedale, Tamil Nadu. After finishing his college, he enrolled in H.R. College of Trade and Economics, Mumbai for his graduation.

He learnt functioning from Kishore Namit Kapoor Appearing Institute, Mumbai. After sprucing his appearing experience, he debuted throughout the Bollywood industry with the film “Himalay Putra” (1997) all through which he used to be paired opposite Anjala Zaveri. This film used to be produced by way of his father Vinod Khanna.

Physically Glance

Best: 5’ 9”

Weight: 70 kg

Body Measurements: 40′ Chest, 32′ Waist, 12′ Biceps



Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Girlfriends

Akshaye Khanna used to be born proper right into a Khatri Family to Vinod Khanna, former actor and flesh presser, and Geetanjali Khanna, model.

He’s the younger brother of Rahul Khanna, who’s an actor too.

Kavita Khanna is his step-mother and he’s half-brother to Sakshi Khanna, an actor and Shraddha Khanna.

Even if he isn’t married, nonetheless, he has had a few relationships. In 1995, he used to be going out with Neha.

He used to be rumoured to be dating Aishwarya Rai.

He used to be moreover dating Riya Sen for sooner or later.

He used to be even engaged to Tara Sharma on the other hand it didn’t figure out; so, they broke up and parted their strategies.

Career

Akshaye Khanna were given right here into the limelight when he bagged the placement of second Lt. Dharamvir Singh Bhan in “Border” (1997), a film regarding the “Combat of Longewala” at some point of the Indo-Pakistani Fight of 1971.

In his next release “Gandhi, My Father” (2007), he carried out the nature of Harilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi‘s eldest son, which is taken under consideration no doubt one in all his maximum commendable performances.

In 2016, he used to be relaunched in Bollywood with the movie “Dishoom” all through which he worked along John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Next, Akshaye used to be observed throughout the biographical film “The Unintentional Top Minister” (2019) representing the placement of Manmohan Singh’s former media adviser Sanjaya Baru.

Controversies

In 1990, Akshaye became the limelight of a controversy when he and Karisma Kapoor have been taking footage for {{a magazine}} and he used to be conserving Karisma in an beside the point means.

In 2013, he lodged a grievance against Satyabrata Chakravarty and his partner Sona, president and director of Intech Pictures Non-public Ltd., for deceiving him of ₹50 lakh. They made a willpower to him that the money will also be invested throughout the commodity marketplace and will double it in 45 days.

Awards

Greatest Debut Male for the film “Border” (1998)

Greatest Supporting Actor for the film “Dil Chahta Hai” (2002)

Greatest Potency throughout the movie “Gandhi, My Father” (2007)

Cars Collection

He moreover owns numerous sumptuous vehicles that include fancy sedans and SUVs. His automobile collection is composed of BMW, Rewa (Eco-friendly electric automobile).

Salary

He earns ₹2-3 Crore in line with movie.

Favourite Problems

He enjoys eating Pizza, Hamburger, Lettuce, Bhindi, Spinach, Carrot, Green Peas, and Sea-food.

He admires Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

He can watch James Bond Assortment, Bourne Assortment, and Long past Lady on repeat.

He’s a huge fan of the directors Priyadarshan, Abbas-Mastan, J P Dutta, and Farhan Akhtar.

He loves looking at the TV collection Native land.

His all time favourite track is “Sinbad The Sailor” from the film “Rock On” (2008).

His spare time activities are participating in Chess & Squash, Gardening, Swimming, Learning, and Gymming.

His favourite e e book is Sacred Video video games by way of Vikram Chandra.

White is his favourite colour.

He loves looking at Football suits.

Signature

Data

First of all, Akshaye Khanna used to be cast as “Akash,” Hrithik Roshan as “Siddharth,” and Saif Ali Khan as “Sameer” in Farhan Akhtar’s movie “Dil Chahta Hai.” Then again after Hrithik Roshan rejected the placement, it used to be assigned to Abhishek Bachchan. Then again when Abhishek moreover refused to play the 1/2, Farhan interchanged the jobs assigned to Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan.

First of all, he used to be considered to play Aamir Khan‘s place in “Taare Zameen Par” (2007).

Kareena Kapoor made a confession that she in fact liked Akshaye Khanna in her teenage days.

In 2017, he said in an interview, “I’ll in no way get married. I want to keep my lifestyles on my own. I may well be in a dating for sooner or later on the other hand I know I will’t see it lasting for an entire life.”