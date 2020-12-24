Al-Badr terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir;

Security forces have achieved a major success in Jammu and Kashmir. In Pulwama district, security forces have arrested four militants of the terrorist organization al-Badr. Also Read – Home Minister gave the people of Kashmir, said – Modi government is doing everything possible to restore democracy

A police spokesman said that on Wednesday and Thursday night, security forces launched a search operation in Dadasara and Larmoh villages of Avantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Security forces were informed about the presence of terrorists here.

He said that four associates of the al-Badr organization were arrested during the operation.

Authorities have identified them as Yawar Aziz Dar and Sajjad Ahmad Pare (both hailing from Larmoh) and Abid Majid Sheikh and Shaukat Ahmad Dar of Dadasara. On the basis of information provided by them, the police seized weapons and armaments kept in hiding. An AK-56 rifle was recovered along with cartridges and 28 rounds. A hand grenade was also seized there. He told that the case has been registered and investigation is going on.