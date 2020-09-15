Al Kasha Lifeless: Oscar-Winning Songwriter of ‘The Morning After’ Wast 83

Al Kasha, the songwriter who gained Academy Awards within the 1970s for co-writing hit ballads for “The Poseidon Journey” and “The Towering Inferno,” died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 83. No trigger of loss of life was instantly given.

As half of a songwriting crew with Joel Hirschhorn, Kasha acquired two Tony nominations, 4 Golden Globe nods and a Individuals’s Selection award, plus a pair of extra Oscar nominations for “Pete’s Dragon” along with the duo’s two wins for the Irwin Allen catastrophe motion pictures.

“Write in Energy,” tweeted Diane Warren, who succeeded Kasha as movie-theme royalty. “A fantastic songwriter and beautiful man,” she mentioned, including a broken-heart emoji.

“The Morning After,” from 1972’s “The Poseidon Journey,” continues to be remembered as one of the extra indelible film themes of all time, both regardless of or as a result of of the truth that it appeared throughout the physique of the movie, being sung on the cruise ship earlier than New 12 months’s Eve calamity struck. A model of the music coated by Maureen McGovern reached No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

Making good on McGovern’s use of their music, Kasha and Hirschhorn enlisted her as they reunited with producer Allen to write down “We Could By no means Love Like This Once more” for 1974’s “The Towering Inferno.” The 2 songs virtually invented a subgenre of delicate ballads that might have been thought-about at odds with the big-budget catastrophe footage they turned up in, if not for the slightest of tragic undertones that Kasha and Hirschhorn cleverly wrote into them. Though “We Could By no means Love Like This Once more” was not the radio hit that the previous music was, it gained a Individuals’s Selection award in addition to the Oscar. (Kasha is pictured above, proper, on the 1975 Academy Awards ceremony with Hirschhorn, left, and presenter Gene Kelly, middle.)

The duo’s different two Oscar nods got here for the 1977 Walt Disney movie “Pete’s Dragon,” which picked up nominations for each its rating and its music (“Candle On The Water,” sung by Helen Reddy).

“The Morning After” stays such a touchstone of common tradition that it has been used as a synch on “American Horror Story,” “The X-Recordsdata,” “King of the Hill,” “Household Man,” “The Simpsons” and “How I Met Your Mom,” amongst different reveals, simply within the final 15 years. Amusingly, the music was generically recognized within the authentic film credit merely as “The Tune From The Poseidon Journey” earlier than it picked up an apparent title when McGovern recorded her hit model.

Their Tony nominations rewarded their work on the Broadway musicals “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and “Copperfield.” Hirschhorn died in 2005.

Kasha co-wrote three books: “If They Ask, You Can Write A Tune,” “Notes On Broadway” and “Reaching The Morning After.” He was mentioned to have been at work on a fourth, “The Final E book on Songwriting.”

The songwriter was born in New York Metropolis on January 22, 1937. After attending NYU, he grew to become “the youngest producer at Columbia Data at 22 years previous,” he informed an interviewer. Kasha went on to turn out to be a Brill Constructing denizen, crafting materials for some of essentially the most famend artists in pop within the 1960s. Kasha thought-about his first large break to be having Bobby Darin report “Irresistible You.” However his most longstanding affiliation was with Jackie Wilson; their songs collectively included”I’m Approaching Again To You,” “My Empty Arms,” “Endlessly And A Day,” “Every Night time I Dream Of You,” “Lonely Life” and “Sing And Inform The Blues So Lengthy.” Others who recorded his materials included Aretha Franklin (“Operation Heartbreak” and “Rock-a-Bye Your Child with a Dixie Melody”), Charles Aznavour (“Dance In The Previous Usual Method”) and, within the 1980s, Donna Summer time (“I’m A Fireplace”).

His lesser recognized film credit stretch way back to writing the title theme music for the 1965 thriller “Who Killed Teddy Bear” and music for 1963’s “Gidget Goes to Rome.”

In later a long time, he grew to become recognized for his faith-based efforts, together with scoring “China Cry,” a function movie produced by the Trinity Broadcasting Community in 1990.

Born right into a Jewish household, Kasha grew to become a Christian convert and hosted a Bible examine for years at his house, with attendees together with Donna Summer time and fellow convert Bob Dylan, through the singer’s “born once more interval” within the late 1970s.

In recent times he co-wrote two musicals, “The Actual Love” and “Loving The Silent Tears,” that he created with Ching Hai, a Vietnamese poet and non secular chief whom Kasha known as “the Supreme Grasp.”

Kasha had been recognized to be coping with Parkinson’s illness for a few years.

“You want love even should you’re having a nasty day,” Kasha mentioned, discussing his philosophy as he promoted the “Silent Tears” musical in 2012, earlier than it had a efficiency on the Shrine Auditorium. “I’ve a saying that I imagine in: There are not any unhealthy days. There are good days and studying days. In the event you’re having a nasty day, what did you be taught from it? So a music will enable you to in that regard.”

Kasha is survived by his spouse, Ceil Kasha, a daughter, Dana Kasha-Cohen, her husband, Randy Cohen, and Kasha’s grandson, Dean Cohen.