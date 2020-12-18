Al Madrigal, Jaime Camil to Star in Comedy Series in the Works at ABC

Al Madrigal and Jaime Camil are hooked up to co-star in a single-camera comedy in growth at ABC, Selection has discovered.

The collection is titled “Guerrillas.” Madrigal is co-writing and government producing in addition to starring, with Camil co-executive producing as properly.

When Miles Flores (Madrigal), a lonely effectivity knowledgeable for an oil firm will get kidnapped in South America, he finally ends up working for a disorganized group of guerrilla troopers to earn again his freedom. Camil will play the Commandante, the chief of the soldier that kidnap Miles.

Matt Kellard is co-writing and government producing the collection together with Madrigal. Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton Road Productions may also government produce. CBS Studios will produce. Sutton Road Productions is at present below an total deal at the studio.

“Guerrillas” marks the newest crew up for Camil and Snyder Urman. Camil beforehand starred in the CW collection “Jane the Virgin,” which Snyder Urman developed for American tv and on which she served as showrunner. She was additionally an government producer on the CBS multi-cam comedy “Broke,” on which Camil starred final season.

Camil can also be well-known star in his native Mexico in addition to releasing a number of platinum promoting albums. He beforehand lent his voice to animated productions like “The Secret Lifetime of Pets” and “Elena of Avalor.”

He’s repped by Zero Gravity Administration and Jackoway Tyerman.

Madrigal and Kellard beforehand labored collectively on the comedy function “Evening College,” in which Madrigal starred reverse Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish and on which Kellard was a credited author. Madrigal’s different onscreen roles embrace “I’m Dying Up Right here,” “The Method Again,” and “Gary Single.” He additionally visitor starred on “Broke” and was beforehand a correspondent on “The Day by day Present.” As well as to performing, Madrigal is finest identified for his rise up comedy.

He’s repped by CAA, Brillstein Leisure Companions, and Jackoway Tyerman.