Al Roker’s Financial Landscape 2024: Net Worth, NBC Salary, and Health Expenses

For millions of Americans, Al Roker is as much a part of their morning routine as a cup of coffee. With his warm smile, quick wit, and uncanny ability to make even the gloomiest forecast seem bearable, Al has become a beloved fixture on NBC’s Today show for over 25 years.

But there’s much more to this multitalented broadcaster than just pointing at weather maps. Let’s take a closer look at the life and career of Albert Lincoln Roker Jr., the man who turned weather forecasting into an art form.

Who is Al Roker?

Albert Lincoln Roker Jr. was born in Queens, New York, on August 20, 1954. The son of Albert Lincoln Roker Sr., a bus driver, and Isabel, of Jamaican descent, Al grew up in a close-knit family with five younger siblings.

From an early age, Al showed an interest in communication and media, though his initial dream was to become a cartoonist.

Roker attended Xavier High School in Manhattan as a Cartooning and Illustration Club member.

After graduating, he studied communications at the State University of New York at Oswego, earning his B.A. in 197B.A.uring college, Al got his first taste of broadcasting, working as a weather anchor for CBS affiliate WHEN-TV in Syracuse.

Attribute Details Full Name Albert Lincoln Roker Jr. Date of Birth August 20, 1954 Age (as of 2024) 69 years old Birthplace Queens, New York, USA Height 5’8″ (173 cm) Weight (Current) ~190 pounds Marital Status Married to Deborah Roberts Children Courtney, Leila (born 1998), Nicholas (born 2002) Education B.A. in ComB.A.cations, SUNY Oswego

Personal Life and Relationships

Al Roker’s personal life has been as eventful as his professional one. He has been married twice and is a father of three. His first marriage was to WNBC producer Alice Bell in 1984. The couple adopted a daughter, Courtney, before divorcing in 1994.

In 1995, Roker married ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts. They had met five years earlier when both were working at NBC. Together, they have two children: daughter Leila, born in 1998, and son Nicholas, born in 2002.

Roker has been open about the joys and challenges of family life, often sharing stories about his kids on air and in his books. He’s also been candid about his struggles with weight and health issues, using his platform to inspire others facing similar challenges.

Professional Career

Al Roker’s career in television spans nearly five decades, making him one of the most recognizable faces in American broadcasting. Here’s a look at his impressive journey:

Early Career: After cutting his teeth in college TV, Roker’s first big break came in 1974 when he landed a job as a weekend weathercaster at WTVH in Syracuse. He then moved to Washington, D.C., and wD.C.d for independent station WTTG.

NBC Years: In 1978, Roker joined NBC’s Cleveland affiliate, WKYC-TV. This marked the beginning of his long and fruitful relationship with the network.

After five years in Cleveland, he was promoted to WNBC-TV in New York. He started as a weekend weathercaster before becoming the station’s regular weeknight forecaster.

Today Show: Roker’s big national break came in 1996 when he replaced Willard Scott as the weekday weather forecaster on NBC’s Today show.

His pleasant personality and ability to connect with viewers quickly made him a fan favorite. Over the years, his role on the show has expanded beyond weather, with Al often co-hosting segments and conducting interviews.

Other Ventures: Beyond Today, Roker has hosted numerous other shows, including CNBC’s “The Al Roker Show,” The Weather Channel’s “Wake Up with Al,” and Food Network’s “Roker on the Road.” He’s also appeared in several TV shows and T.V. movies, often playing himself.

Age and Physique

Born in 1954, Al Roker is currently 69 years old. Standing at 5’8″ (173 cm), Roker has been open about his struggles with weight throughout his career. In 2002, at his heaviest, he weighed 340 pounds. That year, he underwent gastric bypass surgery, a decision he credits with changing his life.

Following the surgery, Roker lost over 100 pounds and has worked hard to maintain a healthier lifestyle. He’s been candid about his weight loss journey, using his platform to inspire others and promote health awareness.

Today, Roker tries to keep his weight around 190 pounds, though he acknowledges it can fluctuate like many of us.

Net Worth and Salary

Al Roker’s long and successful career has undoubtedly paid off. As of 2024, his estimated net worth is $70 million. This impressive sum comes from various sources, but his work with NBC is the primary contributor.

Roker’s annual salary from his work on the Today show is reported to be $10 million. His most recent contract with NBC is a five-year deal worth $50 million, covering his duties on Today and The Weather Channel.

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) $70 million NBC Annual Salary $10 million Latest NBC Contract 5-year deal worth $50 million

It’s worth noting that Roker’s income isn’t limited to his T.V. work. HeT.V. is also a successful author, having written or co-written several books, including cookbooks and murder mystery novels. These additional ventures contribute to his overall wealth.

Company Details and Investments

While Al Roker is best known for his on-camera work, he’s also a savvy businessman. In 1994, he founded Al Roker Entertainment, Inc., a multimedia company that produces T.V. shows, bT.V.ks, and digital content.

The company has created programs for various networks, including The Food Network, Discovery Channel, and The Weather Channel.

Roker has also invested in real estate over the years. In 2000, he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, sold their Manhattan co-op for $1.5 million and purchased a $3.25 million brownstone in the Upper East Side.

They also own a home in the Hudson Valley, which served as Roker’s broadcasting base during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

While specific details of Roker’s investment portfolio aren’t public, it’s safe to assume that someone with his success and financial acumen has a diversified investment strategy.

Investment and Funding

Beyond his investments, Roker has used his platform and resources to support various causes and startups. He’s been involved in several crowdfunding campaigns, using his social media presence to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes.

One notable example is his “Rokerthon” events, which have raised money for various charities while setting Guinness World Records. These include a 34-hour weather forecast marathon 2014 and visiting all 50 states in just one week in 2015.

Roker has also shown interest in supporting innovative startups, particularly those focused on health and wellness.

While specific investment details aren’t public, his personal experiences with weight loss and health challenges have influenced his business interests.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

As a public figure, Al Roker maintains an active presence on social media, using these platforms to connect with fans, share behind-the-scenes glimpses of his work, and promote causes he cares about. Here are his official social media handles:

Platform Handle Twitter @alroker Instagram @alroker Facebook @alrokerofficial Personal Website alroker.com

Fans can also contact Roker through NBC’s Today Show website or his website, alroker.com. However, direct contact information isn’t publicly available for privacy and practical reasons.

Conclusion

Al Roker’s journey from a local weatherman to one of America’s most beloved T.V. personalities is a testament to his talent, hard work, and adaptability.

His ability to connect with viewers, diverse interests, and business acumen has allowed him to build a career far beyond forecasting the weather.

Whether delivering the morning forecast, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or championing essential causes, Al Roker brings warmth and authenticity to everything he does.

His openness about personal struggles, from weight loss to health scares, has endeared him to millions and made him relatable despite his celebrity status.

As he continues to wake up America with his forecasts and infectious smile, Al Roker remains a shining example of how talent, perseverance, and a positive attitude can lead to extraordinary success.

Rain or shine, Al Roker seems to be a bright spot in our mornings for years to come.