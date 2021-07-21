Alabama Deputy’s 11-month-old Daughter Shot And Killed, Police Say

Birmingham, Alabama, police are investigating the capturing dying of a Jefferson County deputy’s 11-month-old daughter, Raylee Allen.

The capturing took place simply ahead of 4 p.m. CT Tuesday at the 18th block of Carson Highway, the Birmingham Police Division Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin mentioned in a video posted to Twitter.

Police have been responding to calls of an individual shot and a home disturbance on the location.

Allen’s mom, whom police have recognized as a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, instructed police on the scene that the kid used to be deceased, and government later came upon that the infant had died of a gunshot wound.

“Main points are restricted on this investigation,” the Birmingham Police Division mentioned in a press unencumber. “It isn’t instantly transparent how the kid sustained the gunshot wound. The mum and father are being puzzled via investigators. Right now, no formal fees were filed.”

The sheriff’s place of job gave the next observation to native information outlet AL.com: “We’re utterly saddened via the lack of this treasured kid. Right now, our function is to supply enhance to considered one of our personal in coping with that incredible loss.”

The sheriff’s place of job additionally instructed Fox Information that it has no phase within the ongoing investigation.

The Birmingham Police Division is looking any person with additional info to name 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.