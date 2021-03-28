Alabama Shakes Drummer Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Steven William Johnson, the drummer for Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes, has been arrested and is going through baby abuse prices.

In keeping with the Related Press, Johnson was arrested on March 24 after he was indicted on prices together with “willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or in any other case willfully maltreating a baby beneath the age of 18.”

Johnson is at present in custody on the Limestone County Jail in Athens, Ala., with bond set at $21,500. His arraignment date is April 7.

Representatives for Alabama Shakes didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

In March 2020, Johnson pleaded responsible to violating a home violence safety order from his ex-wife, and acquired a suspended sentence of 1 12 months in jail along with 24 months on probation.

Alabama Shakes has been on hiatus since 2018, with lead vocalist Brittany Howard focusing on her solo profession. The band fashioned in 2009 and has launched two albums, “Boys & Ladies” and “Sound & Coloration.” On the 2013 Grammy Awards, Alabama Shakes earned nominations for finest new artist and finest rock efficiency for the album’s hit single, “Maintain On.” After the discharge of “Sound & Coloration” in 2015, the band took dwelling three Grammy awards for rock music, various music album and rock efficiency.

Howard launched her first solo album, “Jaime,” in 2019, which earned her 5 nominations on the 2021 Grammys. Howard went on to win the award for rock music for single “Keep Excessive.” She additionally carried out through the in memoriam part of the ceremony, singing a bluesy rendition of “You’ll By no means Stroll Alone” with Chris Martin of Coldplay.