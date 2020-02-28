Aladdin 2: What We Know So Far About The Live-Action Disney Sequel

What Is The Story Of Aladdin 2?

Little or no is understood about Aladdin 2, together with what the story shall be. When it got here to final 12 months’s live-action Aladdin remake, we knew that it will be a retelling of the favored animated movie with a couple of new touches to make it not an entire carbon copy. However relating to this latest sequel, whereas some thought it would observe within the footsteps of the aforementioned The Return of Jafar, the story shall be taking a completely new, recent strategy with this sequel, in accordance with these of us working behind-the-scenes at Disney.

Suffice to say, the nostalgic moviegoers who have been hoping to see the direct-to-video sequel dropped at the large display in blockbuster type is perhaps disillusioned. However that is most likely for the most effective. A brand new story invitations model new potentialities, and it prevents the movie from falling into the identical criticisms that it’s a second-rate redo. However what’s going to occur on this new sequel? We’ll have to attend to see.