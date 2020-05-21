‘Aladdin’ Composer Alan Menken to Write Music for ‘Spellbound’ – Variety

Skydance Animation has nabbed one of many largest names in household leisure to compose the music and rating for an upcoming characteristic. Alan Menken, best-known for creating such basic songs as “Beneath the Sea” and “Be Our Visitor,” will carry his melodic skills to “Spellbound.” The movie, which is able to possible be re-titled, facilities on a younger lady who should break a spell that has cut up her kingdom in two.

Menken’s checklist of credit consists of “The Little Mermaid,” “Magnificence and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Enchanted,” “Pocahontas” and “Tangled”… or mainly each film from Disney’s animation renaissance. He cooked up the music for “Little Store of Horrors” and “Newsies,” two live-action favorites, for good measure.

Menken’s rent is welcome information for Skydance Animation, which has been the topic of controversy because it tapped John Lasseter in 2019 to head the division alongside Holly Edwards. Lasseter is among the preeminent figures in animation, having guided Pixar and Disney Animation for many years. Nonetheless, he was ousted from the studio in 2018 within the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, and Skydance’s choice to rent him afterwards impressed blowback. Emma Thompson, for occasion, dropped out of the voice solid of Skydance Animation’s upcoming movie “Luck,” and in a scathing letter, wrote, “If a person has been touching girls inappropriately for many years, why would a girl need to work for him?”

Menken, an eight-time Oscar winner, shall be joined by lyricist and frequent collaborator Glenn Slater (“Tangled”) and music producer Chris Montan (“The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen”). The animated characteristic shall be directed by Vicky Jenson (“Shrek”) and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (“Mulan”) and Linda Woolverton (“Magnificence and the Beast”).

“I’m thrilled to be united with so many gifted collaborators and really a lot look ahead to working with Vicky Jenson, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin,” mentioned Menken in a press release. “’Spellbound’ guarantees to be fairly distinctive and galvanizing.”