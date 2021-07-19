Alai Alaiyaaga Track | Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru | Navarasa

Alai Alaiyaaga is the second one unmarried observe after Thooriga from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru in Navarasa Anthology Sequence. This can be a melody tune that includes Surya, Prayaga Martin. Alai Alaiyaaga consists and produced via Karthik and additionally, he has given the vocals for the album. Whilst Madhan Karky does the glorious lyrics for the observe. Assume Song India luggage the audio rights for the movie.

ALAI ALAIYAAGA SONG DOWNLOAD

Concentrate to Alai Alaiyaaga tune from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Film. Obtain all Navarasa Songs. Play Suriya Alai Alaiyaaga tune from Navarasa film. Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru all songs to be had totally free.

Watch Alai Alaiyaaga tune complete video right here,

Alai Alaiyaaga Track Obtain

Obtain Suriya’s Alai Alaiyaaga tune on Amazon Song

Obtain Alai Alaiyaaga Track on Gaana

Loose Obtain Alai Alaiyaaga Mp3 Songs on Spotify

Obtain All Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Album Songs Loose on Jio Saavn

Concentrate to Alai Alaiyaaga tune on Resso with Lyrics

Obtain Loose Alai Alaiyaaga Song Video Track on iTunes

Obtain Alai Alaiyaaga Video Track on Assume Song India YouTube

DISCLAIMER: We recommend our readers to obtain songs most effective from professional assets like Youtube, Amazon Song, Apple Song, Wynk Song, Gaana, and Authentic YouTube Pages. Don’t beef up or use pirated web pages like Masstamilan, Lyricsdon, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Tamilplay to circulation and obtain songs.

Alai Alaiyaaga Track Complete Main points

Album: Alai Alaiyaaga

Style: Melody

Film: Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru

Forged: Suriya, Prayaga Martin

Song composed, Produced: Karthik

Lyrics: Madhan Karky

Vocals: Karthik

Guitar: Joseph Vijay

Veena: Rajesh Vaidhya

Further Programming: Sakkthivel

Gifts: Assume India Song

Yr of Launched: July 16, 2021

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar