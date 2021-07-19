Alai Alaiyaaga Track | Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru | Navarasa

Alai Alaiyaaga is the second one unmarried observe after Thooriga from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru in Navarasa Anthology Sequence. This can be a melody tune that includes Surya, Prayaga Martin. Alai Alaiyaaga consists and produced via Karthik and additionally, he has given the vocals for the album. Whilst Madhan Karky does the glorious lyrics for the observe. Assume Song India luggage the audio rights for the movie.
ALAI ALAIYAAGA SONG DOWNLOAD
Concentrate to Alai Alaiyaaga tune from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Film. Obtain all Navarasa Songs. Play Suriya Alai Alaiyaaga tune from Navarasa film. Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru all songs to be had totally free.
Watch Alai Alaiyaaga tune complete video right here,
Alai Alaiyaaga Track Obtain
Obtain Suriya’s Alai Alaiyaaga tune on Amazon Song
Obtain Alai Alaiyaaga Track on Gaana
Loose Obtain Alai Alaiyaaga Mp3 Songs on Spotify
Obtain All Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Album Songs Loose on Jio Saavn
Concentrate to Alai Alaiyaaga tune on Resso with Lyrics
Obtain Loose Alai Alaiyaaga Song Video Track on iTunes
Obtain Alai Alaiyaaga Video Track on Assume Song India YouTube
DISCLAIMER: We recommend our readers to obtain songs most effective from professional assets like Youtube, Amazon Song, Apple Song, Wynk Song, Gaana, and Authentic YouTube Pages. Don’t beef up or use pirated web pages like Masstamilan, Lyricsdon, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Tamilplay to circulation and obtain songs.
Alai Alaiyaaga Track Complete Main points
Album: Alai Alaiyaaga
Style: Melody
Film: Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru
Forged: Suriya, Prayaga Martin
Song composed, Produced: Karthik
Lyrics: Madhan Karky
Vocals: Karthik
Guitar: Joseph Vijay
Veena: Rajesh Vaidhya
Further Programming: Sakkthivel
Gifts: Assume India Song
Yr of Launched: July 16, 2021
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.