Alaia Furniturewalla Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Career, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Aalia Furniturewalla is often known as Aalia Ebrahim. She is an Indian actress and mannequin. She made her performing profession debut in 2019 with Bollywood film”Jawaani Jaaneman” Saif Ali khana and tabu can also be taking part in a task on this film.she was born on 28 Nov 1997. her mom can also be a well-known actress. Now she is working within the Bollywood trade. She belongs to the Parsi household. Her father’s identify is Farhan Furniturewala. Learn extra to find out about Alaia Furniturewalla Wiki and her newest Information.

Alaia Furniturewalla Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Aalia Furniturewalla/ Aalia Ebrahim

Born: 28 Nov 1997

Born Place: Mumbai, India

Occupation: Movie Actress

Alaia Furniturewalla Age, Peak, Weight

Age: 22 Years as of 2019

Peak: 160 cm (Approx)

Weight: 46 KG (Approx)

Eye Coloration: Gentle Brown

Hair Coloration: Black

Determine Measurement(Approx): 32-26-32

Alaia Furniturewalla Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Sagittarius

Nick Identify: Aalia

College: Jamnabai Narsee College, Mumbai

School: New York Movie Academy

Schooling: Drop-Out

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Web Value: Not Identified

Movie Debut: Jawaani Jaaneman In 2019

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Controversies: None

Alaia Furniturewalla Household & Caste

Father: Farhan Furniturewalla

Mom: Pooja Bedi

Brother: Omar Furniturewalla

Sister: Not Identified

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Identified

Alaia Furniturewalla Favourite Issues

Favourite Meals: Grilled Rooster

Favourite Beverage: Espresso

Alaia Furniturewalla Hobbies

Doodling

Touring

Dancing

Alaia Furniturewalla Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified

Marital Standing: Single

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: N/A

Little one: N/A