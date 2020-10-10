Alamo Drafthouse Closes Theaters in Dallas

Movie show chain Alamo Drafthouse has briefly closed all six areas in Dallas and two venues in Omaha, citing the dearth of recent main films to attract crowds.

“As a consequence of a scarcity of upcoming main studio movies, a few of our franchise areas have opted to briefly shut till a constant schedule of recent releases resumes. We’re working alongside all of our franchise operators to assist them strategize and restructure because the COVID-19 period rolls on, and we proceed to be optimistic about Alamo Drafthouse’s future,” a spokesperson for Alamo Drafthouse mentioned in an announcement. “There aren’t any plans to shut theaters throughout the model and we proceed to reopen new theaters, welcoming company with a variety of programming choices and reasonably priced personal theater leases.”

Alamo Drafthouse operates 41 theaters in 10 states. Inside the previous few days, new Alamo cinemas in Raleigh, N.C. have opened, in addition to a 3rd location in Austin.

Alamo is way from the one cinema chain that needed to shutter venues after reopening. This week, Cineworld, the movie show operator that owns Regal in the U.S., closed all 536 areas. In response, rivals AMC and Cinemark issued statements saying they don’t intend to shut any U.S. venues. Independently owned cinemas, particularly these in the suburbs, additionally needed to shut their doorways once more or cut back hours of operation throughout the pandemic.

Upon reopening on the finish of the summer season, Alamo Drafthouse unveiled detailed plans to maintain prospects secure, together with implementing enhanced cleansing protocols and imposing bodily distancing between seats. However no cleansing procedures could make up for the truth that studios aren’t debuting new buzzy films. Lately, Disney moved “Soul” to Disney Plus, whereas Denis Villenueve’s big-budget adaptation of “Dune” and Bond sequel “No Time to Die” have been pushed to 2021. Because it stands, “Surprise Lady 1984” on Dec. 25 is the lone potential blockbuster left on calendars this 12 months. Quite a few smaller films, like “Promising Younger Lady,” “Battle With Grandpa” and romance drama “2 Hearts,” are nonetheless anticipated to hit the large display screen earlier than the 12 months ends.

Within the meantime, Alamo Drafthouse has applied unique programming to entice patrons. Among the many incentives are “Dismember the Alamo,” consisting of 4 secret horror screenings all through the month of October, and “Trick or Deal with Cinema,” with discounted family-friendly Halloween movies. They’re additionally providing personal theater leases. For $150, company can invite as much as 30 associates to lease out a whole theater.