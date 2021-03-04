Alamo Drafthouse Couldn’t Outlast the Pandemic

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema did all the things it may to climate the COVID-19 pandemic. It furloughed most of the employees, reduce pay for many who remained, rented out theaters for personal occasions, paused expensive growth tasks, leaned on its merchandising enterprise to maintain income coming in, and launched an on-demand film service.

In the finish, it was not sufficient. The corporate — the largest privately held theater chain in the U.S. — filed for chapter safety on Wednesday morning.

Alamo Drafthouse joins Studio Film Grill and Cinemex, two different sizable theater chains that additionally discovered they may not survive the extended shutdown and the absence of latest releases with out chapter safety.

In accordance with a court docket declaration filed in Delaware, Alamo Drafthouse was now not capable of service about $105 million in long-term debt.

“By the finish of 2020, it turned clear to the Debtors that they wanted speedy reduction from their overwhelming debt burden, as operational fixes weren’t sufficient to beat the impression of COVID-19 and trade headwinds,” wrote Matthew Vonderahe, the firm’s chief monetary officer.

Alamo Drafthouse had borrowed the $105 million from Financial institution of America and a number of other different banks in June 2018. The corporate is a frontrunner in the dine-in theater development, and had a reasonably good 12 months in 2019, outpacing the exhibition trade by 5%. In accordance with Vonderahe, it entered 2020 in a robust liquidity place.

However the pandemic took its toll. Even now, with authorities restrictions largely lifted round the nation, solely six of the 18 company-owned areas are open, and enterprise there may be solely round 20% of capability.

Alamo Drafthouse sought to renegotiate its debt with Financial institution of America and the different banks, however discovered they may not attain a deal that would offer the capital wanted to maintain working. So as an alternative, Altamont Capital — holder of 40% of the firm’s fairness — introduced in Fortress Funding Group to assist purchase the debt from the banks.

Tim League, the founding father of Alamo Drafthouse, and Dave Kennedy, a longtime co-owner and board member, stay concerned as minority companions with Altamont and Fortress.

League based the theater chain in 1997 in Austin, Texas, rising it right into a franchise that has roughly 40 areas. The corporate drew a loyal following with its meals and beverage service (which incorporates movie-themed cocktails), the particular occasions it hosts tied to cult or blockbuster motion pictures, and its strictly enforced “no speaking” rule.

Theaters round the nation have been closed for months in 2020 and a deliberate reopening final summer time did not deliver clients again in pressure earlier than one other surge of the virus occurred in the fall and winter.

In August, Alamo tapped Houlihan Lokey to discover a doable sale of the firm and take a look at the curiosity in the market.

The cope with Fortress, consummated in early January, gave the firm one other $4 million of runway, and allowed it to proceed to hunt flexibility from some landlords and commerce distributors.

In February, Fortress and Altamont agreed to supply one other $2 million, bringing the whole debt to $112.7 million. (The corporate additionally obtained a $10 million mortgage from the PPP program.)

Nevertheless, the lenders additionally made clear that they may not present any additional capital except it got here with the advantages of chapter. Beneath the chapter plan, Fortress and Altamont have agreed to supply as much as an extra $20 million in debtor-in-possession financing, with a steep 15% annual rate of interest.

If all goes in accordance with plan, Fortress and Altamont will convert their debt to fairness in the reorganized firm, although the course of is open to rival bids. The theater chain will proceed to function. The agency at present employs 107 full-time and 205 part-time employees.

With vaccines getting distributed and cinemas getting the inexperienced gentle to re-open in New York Metropolis, the sector is hoping that it might start rebounding in the coming months.

“We’re extraordinarily assured that by the finish of 2021, the cinema trade — and our theaters particularly — can be thriving,” mentioned League in a press release.