Alamo Drafthouse Hires Shelli Taylor as CEO – Variety

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has employed former Starbucks govt Shelli Taylor as chief govt officer, efficient Friday.

Taylor spent practically twenty years on the espresso chain and most just lately served as president of United Planet Health Companions, overseeing over 169 services throughout the nation.

Founder Tim League will assume a brand new position as govt chairman, main the board of administrators, and persevering with to information and develop initiatives for Alamo Drafthouse, sister firm Mondo and style pageant Unbelievable Fest.

“Six months in the past I started trying to find a CEO who may work as a accomplice and collaborator, with a powerful voice and battle-tested management expertise. Shelli Taylor brings that and extra,” League mentioned. “As govt chairman I’ll proceed to steer the model, digging laborious into creating new inventive and advertising initiatives at Alamo Drafthouse, Mondo and Unbelievable Fest.”

“Alamo Drafthouse is the one management position I’ve ever recognized,” he added. “I’m in awe of the depth and breadth of Shelli’s management and model progress expertise. I’m excited to accomplice together with her to rise from the present challenges that our business faces and proceed to drive in direction of our firm imaginative and prescient, to be one of the best rattling cinema that has ever or will ever exist.”

The chain is at present shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s holding off reopening its 21 Texas areas, regardless of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s choice to reopen film theaters this weekend.

Austin-based Alamo closed down its 41 areas in mid-March due to international well being disaster. The chain, which was based in Austin in 1997, opened its first Los Angeles location final yr. Alamo focuses on distinctive programming, combining impartial and blockbuster movies, as properly as classics and “hard-to-find” cult favorites.

“I’m extremely honored and excited to imagine the position of CEO at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Tim League and his gifted group have constructed an unequaled cinema model that’s constructed on ardour, innovation and a area people mindset encompassing every thing from foods and drinks to incredible programming,” Taylor mentioned. “I’m dedicated to Alamo Drafthouse’s imaginative and prescient of sharing the movies we love with the widest potential viewers whereas providing one of the best moviegoing expertise within the business.”

Taylor was a key govt throughout Starbucks’ growth in China. These efforts resulted within the growth of 500 shops per yr, totaling 3,000 areas in China by the point of her departure.