Alamo Drafthouse Holds Off Opening Texas Locations This Weekend – Variety

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain is holding off reopening its 21 Texas areas following an announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott that film theaters can open this weekend.

Austin-based Alamo closed down its 41 areas in mid-March due to coronavirus. In a press release Monday, the corporate mentioned security issues are driving its choice. It didn’t disclose when its websites will reopen.

“Opening safely is a really advanced undertaking that entails numerous new procedures and gear, all of which require in depth coaching,” the corporate mentioned. “This is one thing we can not and won’t do casually or rapidly. We won’t be opening this weekend. However know this, after we do open, we can be offering the most secure doable expertise for each our workers and our visitors, and we are able to’t wait to see you all once more!”

Abbott gave the approval for film theaters, eating places, retail shops and museums to open beginning on Friday. He added theaters and different institutions can be allowed to function at solely 25% capability, which can make it uneconomical for a lot of companies to function. Abbott acknowledged that firms might select to stay closed.

“This is permission to open, not a requirement,” Abbott mentioned.

The key theater chains are unlikely to reopen with out the help of huge studio releases, which in flip are unlikely to be distributed till theaters throughout the nation are capable of display them.

Alamo Drafthouse, which was based in Austin in 1997, opened its first Los Angeles location final 12 months. The Texas-based chain specializes food and drinks service with distinctive programming, combining unbiased and blockbuster movies, in addition to classics and “hard-to-find” cult favorites.