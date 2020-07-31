Alan Dershowitz Demands Apology for ‘The Good Combat’ Jeffrey Epstein Episode (EXCLUSIVE)

“We’re assured that no viewer would conclude that Professor Dershowitz is a shyster based mostly on one line of opinion from a fictional character on the Sequence, versus the real-life, factual publications which have known as him precisely that,” Anschell wrote.

Dershowitz famous that authorized points stemming from a mix of reality and fiction are additionally the crux of the lawsuit filed in March by former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein towards Netflix over her depiction within the 2019 restricted collection “When They See Us,” concerning the wrongful convictions of 5 Black males who grew to become often called the Central Park 5.

Dershowitz stated he’ll take his battle towards “Good Combat” to courtroom if ViacomCBS continues to balk at his demand for an apology and a retraction, despite the fact that he’s usually a fan of the trendy drama revolving round authorized eagles in Chicago. “My household and I’ve watched it and loved it,” he stated.

Dershowitz has are available in for sturdy criticism for his affiliation with Epstein, who confronted horrifying allegations that he was a serial predator of underage ladies. Dershowitz has been sued by an Epstein sufferer who has accused him of sexual misconduct, which he has vehemently denied. Final November, Dershowitz countersued Virginia Giuffre, saying her claims had brought about him “extreme emotional misery.”

Dershowitz vowed to press his case towards ViacomCBS and “Good Combat” as a matter of precept.

“I’m an trustworthy and honorable lawyer who represents controversial purchasers that folks don’t like,” Dershowitz stated. “No person’s going to name me a shyster and get away with it. If the individuals at CBS are first rate individuals they are going to concern an apology and withdraw the episode or that a part of the episode. In the event that they don’t I’ll see them in courtroom.”

Right here is the complete letter from Dershowitz’s lawyer and ViacomCBS’ response:

Re: The Good Combat — “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein”

Pricey Sir or Madam: Please be suggested that this agency is litigation counsel for Alan Dershowitz (“Professor Dershowitz”). Now we have been retained to deal with defamatory statements made throughout an episode of CBS All Entry’ The Good Combat, titled “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein,” which initially aired on Might 28, 2020 (Season 4, Episode 7). Professor Dershowitz requests that CBS promptly retract the defamatory content material, and concern a public apology to Professor Dershowitz.

Within the episode, a personality meant to be Jeffrey Epstein’s fictious prior legal professional “Benjamin Dafoe” performed by actor David Alford, makes the next assertion:

“In all probability concerning the time he ditched me for Dershowitz. At the least I didn’t get a therapeutic massage, like that shyster. And for the needs of any potential lawsuit shyster is simply my opinion not an announcement of reality.”

The assertion, in entire and partly, is tortious and constitutes each defamation per se and defamation by implication. The episode in query is centered on the legal allegations made towards Jeffrey Epstein and his final loss of life. Clearly, the dialogue and the context through which it’s made, with phrases loaded with innuendo equivalent to ‘therapeutic massage,’ ‘Epstein,’ the ‘Virgin Islands,’ together with the phrase ‘shyster,’ falsely means that Professor Dershowitz engaged in sexual conduct, i.e. a ‘therapeutic massage,’ with an underage woman related to Epstein, and is crooked, unscrupulous and mendacity about it, i.e. a ‘shyster.’ The language of the entire piece might be “moderately learn each to impart a defamatory inference and to affirmatively counsel that the writer meant or endorsed that inference.” (See e.g. Watson v NY Doe 1, 439 F Supp 3d 152 [SDNY 2020]; Agbimson v Useful, 17 CV 9252 [SDNY Aug. 14, 2019]).

Moreover, use of the time period “shyster” to explain Professor Dershowitz is defamation per se. The time period “shyster” is outlined as follows: “an individual who’s professionally unscrupulous particularly within the follow of legislation…” and “a rascally” lawyer; one that’s “shrewdly dishonest.” Some even attribute an anti-Semitic connotation to the time period. CBS’s use of the time period “shyster” to explain Professor Dershowitz is a direct assault on his skilled popularity as an legal professional and professor of legislation. A press release that may be a “direct assault upon the enterprise, commerce or occupation of the plaintiff is taken into account defamation ‘per se.’ ” (Celle v. Filipino Reporter Enters. Inc., 209 F.3d 163, 180 [2d Cir. 2000] [quoting W. Page Keeton et al., Prosser and Keeton on the Law of Torts 112, at 791 [5th ed. 1984] “[I]t is actionable with out proof of injury to say … of an legal professional that he’s a shyster … since these items discredit [one] in his chosen calling.”)

Lastly, somewhat than absolve the defamatory statements, the road that the assertion relating to Professor Dershowitz is an “opinion” , has the other impact: it’s indicative that CBS knew the statements have been defamatory, sure sought, albeit weakly, to skirt legal responsibility, and it’s akin to a displaying of “consciousness of guilt”. (See e.g., Immuno AG. v Moor-Jankowski, 77 NY2d 235, 242-43 [1991]; Alianza Dominicana, Inc., v. Luna, 229 A.D.second 328 [1996]) Subsequently, with this proof of realizing and/or reckless disregard for the reality, Professor Dershowitz will simply have the ability to show precise malice in connection wit the publishing of this defamatory content material. (See e.g., New York Occasions Co. v. Sullivan, 376 U.S. 254 [1964])

We’re prolonged a chance to resolve this matter with out litigation. Professor Dershowitz requests that CBS promptly retract the defamatory content material, stop and desist from additional airing the defamatory content material, and concern a public apology to Professor Dershowitz. Please have your authorized consultant contact our workplace to debate additional.

Very Actually Yours,

Imran H. Ansari, Esq.

Right here is ViacomCBS’ response:

Re: The Good Combat / Alan Dershowitz Pricey Mr. Ansari: Your letter of July 17 to Laura Franco and others (together with Michelle and Robert King) has been forwarded to me for response. If we perceive your letter appropriately, you’re complaining a couple of line spoken by a fictional character, in an episode of the fictional collection “The Good Combat” (the “Sequence”). You make this criticism on behalf of Professor Alan Dershowitz, a public determine who has lengthy been related to Jeffrey Epstein, and who has admitted on tv to receiving a therapeutic massage from a girl at Epstein’s mansion. Within the non-fictional world, these components require us to say no your request that we withdraw the episode, and our correspondence may finish proper right here. Nonetheless, out of respect for Professor Dershowitz, we clarify extra absolutely beneath. The Sequence is a highly-acclaimed scripted drama that streams on CBS All Entry, a subscription-only streaming service that provides episodes of reveals on an on-demand foundation. By each measure, the Sequence is a piece of fiction, and it has been praised for “its playful embrace of surrealism,” (The Guardian, Might 14, 2019) and for example of “full-bodied leisure: brainy, gutsy, a bit of love loopy.” (Los Angeles Occasions, February 19, 2017). The character whose traces you cite in your letter is made-up as nicely. Benjamin Dafoe will not be an actual lawyer; on the Sequence, he’s Epstein’s “fictitious prior lawyer,” as your letter acknowledges. In different phrases, as one may clarify to a small youngster, the Sequence, its characters and the issues they are saying are all make-believe. Folks don’t watch the Sequence for factual details about Professor Dershowitz or anybody else.