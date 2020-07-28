Alan Menken Achieves EGOT Status After Daytime Emmy Win

Alan Menken grew to become the most recent recipient of EGOT standing following his Daytime Emmy win on Sunday, July 26. Menken, who has eight Oscars, 11 Grammys and one Tony Award, took dwelling the Daytime Emmy for excellent authentic track in a kids’s, younger grownup or animated program. Menken, pictured with Celine Dion on the “Magnificence and the Beast” premiere in 2017, composed “Ready within the Wings” for “Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey.”

His win makes him the 16th individual to realize EGOT standing — successful an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award. He joins the elite group of winners alongside John Legend, Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Mike Nichols, Robert Lopez, Richard Rogers, John Gielgud, Jonathan Tunick and Scott Rudin.

Menken scored “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Magnificence and the Beast,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Enchanted,” “Pocahontas” and “Tangled” and lots of different Disney classics, writing songs corresponding to “Underneath the Sea,” “A Entire New World” and “Be Our Visitor.” Stay-action options “Little Store of Horrors” and “Newsies” are additionally on his resume.

He’ll subsequent carry his melodic abilities to “Spellbound,” the Skydance Animation movie facilities on a younger lady who should break a spell that has break up her kingdom in two. Menken might be joined by lyricist and frequent collaborator Glenn Slater (“Tangled”) and music producer Chris Montan (“The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen”). The animated characteristic might be directed by Vicky Jenson (“Shrek”) and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (“Mulan”) and Linda Woolverton (“Magnificence and the Beast”).