Alan Menken To Receive Max Steiner Award

Composer, songwriter and Oscar winner Alan Menken shall be honored with the Max Steiner Award, offered by Hollywood In Vienna on Oct. 3. Over an illustrious profession that spans over 40 years, he’s the musical mastermind behind such beloved classics as “Underneath the Sea,” “Be Our Visitor,” “Seize the Day” and “A Complete New World.”

Stated Sandra Tomek, CEO and founding father of Hollywood In Vienna: “Alan Menken has obtained 20 Oscar nominations and has gained extra Academy Awards than any dwelling artist. [He] wrote the melodies we listened to rising up from ‘The Little Mermaid’ to ‘Magnificence and the Beast’ and ‘Aladdin.’ And now our youngsters hearken to these melodies as soon as once more by Disney’s live-action variations of these movies. Alan wrote melodies which might be recognized across the globe and are beloved by generations. That is a unprecedented accomplishment that must be honored with this award.”

Menken, who has gained 5 Oscars for movie music added: “I’m really honored to be receiving the distinguished Max Steiner Award this yr. I really feel humbled to have my title and work related to the good and legendary Max Steiner himself. The way in which his inventive life moved from theater to movie to the live performance stage, at the same time as his private life moved him from Austria to England, and from Broadway to Hollywood, is an inspiration for all of us who observe in his footsteps practically 50 years after his passing. And to obtain this award in Vienna, the classical music capitol of the world, guarantees to make this one of many highlights of my life and profession.”

Earlier honorees embrace Alexandre Desplat, Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman and Randy Newman.

Extra info might be discovered at https://www.konzerthaus.at/