Alan Metter, Director of ‘Ladies Just Want to Have Enjoyable,’ Dies at 77 – Variety

Alan Metter, greatest identified for steering the 1980s movies “Ladies Just Want to Have Enjoyable” and “Again to College,” died on June 7, his household confirmed to Variety. He was 77.

Metter was born in Sharon, Mass., on Dec. 19, 1942. He graduated from the College of Arizona in 1965 with a level in philosophy and moved to Los Angeles shortly thereafter to pursue a profession within the leisure trade.

He began out directing music movies for the likes of George Harrison and Olivia Newton-John, however rose to prominence within the 1980s because the director of “Ladies Just Want to Have Enjoyable” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, “Again to College” with Rodney Dangerfield and “Shifting” that includes Richard Pryor. His work continued into the 1990s as he directed Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of their breakout movies “Billboard Dad” in 1998 and “Passport to Paris” in 1999.

Metter retired from leisure within the early 2000s and moved to Florida, the place he met his companion, Katherine O’Flynn Christian. Collectively, they designed an award-winning summer season dwelling in Truro, Mass., that was on the duvet of New England Residence Journal in 2019.

“The final decade gave him some of his happiest years. He had love throughout him. He met Katherine, noticed his solely son achieve love and life, and welcomed his granddaughters into his world and watched them develop with satisfaction,” his son Julian Metter informed Variety. “A wonderful last chapter for an exquisite man. He was an important pal, an adoring companion, a tremendous father and the perfect grandfather ever.”

Metter is survived by his son, daughter-in-law Kelsey Metter, granddaughters Jasmine and Kaiya Metter, his companion Katherine O’Flynn Christian and her kids, Gillian and Simon, and grandchildren, Rhys, Owen and Jack.