Alan Mozo revealed what his plan is to go to Qatar 2022

Alan Mozo will seek to reach Qatar 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

The performance you have shown Alan Mozo on the MX League and in the Concaccaf Champions League has caused the fans to acclaim his call to the Mexican team who drives Gerardo Tata Martino. After the performance he had in the semifinal of the Concachampions against Cruz Azul, the dream of seeing him in Qatar 2022 was commented on social networks again.

A few months after the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022different Mexican soccer players began the race to get a place in the national team and among them is the right back of Pumas. Mozo recently told David Faitelson of ESPN the details of your plan to get Martino’s attention and convince him to summon him with the Tri.

One of the points discussed by the Ciudad Universitaria youth squad is that the only thing he will do is continue to demonstrate his level on the field, will focus particularly on the commitments that the Universidad Nacional club has ahead in order to maintain a constant rhythm.

Alan Mozo became a base element of Andrés Lillini’s lineup (Photo: Twitter/ @PumasMX)

“I am going to continue showing my game, which is to go forward, continue working in my areas of opportunity, continue to demonstrate with good performances; playing an excellent role in Pumas, because Pumas always has to be at the top playing the semi-final”, he told Chronometer from ESPN.

He also made it clear that he will make an effort at all times because he pointed out that his call to the Aztec team will not remain in him, but in the Tata Martino.

“I’m going to do my best, it won’t stay with me and that keeps me calm and motivated”

Alan Mozo clarified that he did not feel sad for not having appeared on Tata Martino’s list (Photo: Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)

In relation to the last call for the Concacaf OctagonalFIFA date in which Mexico got its pass to the World Cup, Alan Mozo clarified that he did not feel sad for not having appeared in the list of Tata Martino, but not having been considered motivated him to fight for a place in the Tricolor in the near future.

“More than hurting, not having been in this call motivates me to keep working, to keep making an effort with Pumas every game to show that I’m ready and earn a chance”, he sentenced.

Alan Mozo had an outstanding match in the semifinal of the Concachampions (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

On the other hand, he did not miss the opportunity to talk about what he has shown in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 games, since he became a basic element in the lineup of Andrés Lillini with the university students, for which he qualified that his performance “speaks for itself” and will continue like this for the remainder of the championship.

“The work speaks for itself, which is what I set out to do from the beginning of my career and all I can do is keep going, keep showing that I’m trying in every game”.

Gerardo Tata Martino visited CU and the fans demanded Mozo’s call

Gerardo Martino attended the Pumas vs Cruz Azul game of the Concachampions and the public noticed his presence (Video: Tik Tok/ @elpumachimx)

At the end of the match Pumas vs Cruz Azul corresponding to the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League, the fans auriazul applauded Mozo’s performance as he collaborated in the two plays that culminated in a goal.

The right side made two centers to the small area and thus allowed John Ignatius Dinneno signed a double that surpassed them in the semifinal of the Concachampions. However, an error also caused Machine made an away entry.

One of the surprises of the match was that the Tata Martino was present from the boxes of the University Olympic and watched the 25-year-old footballer’s 90 minutes. His presence did not go unnoticed because the public saw him and complained about not having summoned Mozo with the Tricolor.

KEEP READING:

Florian Thauvin rejected a European giant for reaching Tigres

Carlos Acevedo affirmed that he will fight for a place in the Tri for Qatar 2022

David Faitelson surrendered to Karim Benzema: “The best footballer in the world”