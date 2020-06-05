Alan Partridge returns with new Audible podcast From The Oasthouse

Alan Partridge, Radio DJ extraordinaire, will likely be returning to the airwaves for an unique Audible Originals podcast.

Partridge will likely be becoming a member of listeners from the consolation of his “Oasthouse” (AKA his shed) as he reveals a “wiser” and extra mature facet of himself.

The full present, From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast will air later this yr in September, however Audible subscribers will have the ability to entry the primary episode from Friday fifth June.

The present’s official synopsis reads, “For the primary time, this famously non-public man welcomes us into his dwelling and bears all by means of an interesting sequence of conversations and richly sound-designed audio vignettes.”

It goes on to say, “Over the course of 18 generously-lengthed episodes, Partridge reveals a wiser, extra reflective Alan. From The Oasthouse demonstrates a maturity and perception that will likely be immediately recognisable to his followers, even when it’s not but acknowledged by a few of his extra storied friends.

“In conserving with podcasting’s wealthy heritage, every episode is recorded at dwelling in Alan’s Oasthouse (his shed), after which audio is shipped on to Audible to make sure it meets the technical specs laid down in his contract.”

Partridge himself stated, “If David Dimbleby has one, then after all I wanted to make one. All nationwide treasures have a podcast. With this sequence, I need to give my followers an intimate view of who I actually am.

“Chances are you’ll assume you recognize me, however belief me, you don’t have any concept what goes on behind closed doorways at my podcast innovation studio. Apart from, I’m bored of Ofcom and its rules and so it’s time for the UK to listen to what an actual award-winning podcast is like. Tune in otherwise you’re going to be lacking out on the perfect factor you’ll hear since I used to be final on radio.”

The full sequence will likely be out there from Thursday 3rd September, however an episode of is accessible free for Audible members and non-members alike through Alexa from 5th June 2020 – midnight on 12th June 2020.

To get began simply say ‘Alexa, learn From the Oasthouse’ on Alexa enabled units or by means of the free Alexa App from the Android Play or iOS App Retailer and step into Alan’s Oasthouse (shed) instantly.

You possibly can join a free 30-day trial on Audible to discover extra titles or go to our TV information for what to observe.