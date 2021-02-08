Alan Pulido boasted attendance at Super Bowl LV and supported Patrick Mahomes over Tom Brady

Alan Pulido boasted that he is one of the lucky ones to attend the Super Bowl, which was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay (Photo: Twitter / @SportingKC)

Alan Pulido, a former Liga MX star, showed his taste for another sport that is not football. The Mexican player bragged that he is one of the lucky ones to attend the Super Bowl, which was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The footballer of Sporting de Kansas City Major League Soccer (MLS) also made it clear that support Patrick Mahomes. This is because he is the quarterback of the Chiefs, a team from the same location as his club.

It is worth remembering that for this edition of the Super Bowl, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could only enter 22 thousand fans to the house of the Buccaneers. Of all these people, 7,500 were healthcare workers who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For the prevention of contagion in the property, each assistant received an anti COVID-19 kit. This includes a face mask, antibacterial gel, disinfectant towels, as well as a printed manual with the measures to be taken in the stadium.

Mahomes was declared the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of last year’s Super Bowl, which his team won 31-20 against the San Francisco 49ers (Photo: Brian Snyder / Reuters)

It is worth remembering that Mahomes was declared the Most Valuable Player (MVP) from last year’s Super Bowl, which his team won 31-20 against the San Francisco 49ers. Although the young quarterback recently suffered a foot injury and a worrisome concussion, he has had a two-week break and was ready to report to head coach Andy Reid.

But he faced a rival who surprised by winning the National Conference (NFC) with a Tom Brady that at 43 he is still in excellent shape. The six-time Super Bowl winner (2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019), who is 22 years older than Mahomes, has shown that he still has the hunger for glory to continue expanding his legend.

In this edition, Kansas City Chiefs y los Tampa Bay Buccaneers They competed for the Vince Lombardi trophy. Although the Chiefs were the favorites to win the title, the Buccaneers were the first team in history to play at home and to have the legendary Brady in their ranks.

Tom Brady, 43, is a six-time Super Bowl winner (2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019) (Photo: Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)

After a few first minutes with inaccuracies in offense and with a clear advantage of both defenses over the attacks, the pair appeared that gave the New England Patriots so much joy. About the end of the first quarter, Tom Brady assisted Rob Gronkowski in danger zone and he, without resistance, ran to the line of touchdown.

In this way, the first block ended with an advantage for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 7-3 over the Kansas City Chiefs. In the second quarter, it was the same formula that brought joy to Tampa Bay with a filtered pass Brady’s perfect for Gronkowski to get into the end zone and stretch the lead to 14-3.

About the end of the second quarter, the Buccaneersen celebrated one more touchdown when Brady threw a perfect pass from the last yard to Brown, who fooled his brand with an outside-in move and received in the end zone to celebrate the 20-6. With the extra point, the difference at halftime was 15.

