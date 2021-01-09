Alan S. Kim, Elsie Fisher to Star in ‘Latchkey Children’

Two performing prodigies from previous and current awards contenders are teaming up for a darkish new comedy.

Alan S. Kim, the 7-year-old breakout star of “Minari,” is becoming a member of forces with “Eighth Grade” actor Elsie Fisher for the brand new movie “Latchkey Children.”

Fisher was a Golden Globe nominee for greatest efficiency by an actress in a comedy or musical for the broadly praised 2018 Bo Burnham movie. Kim stole hearts and earned raves for his function as younger David in “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung’s American epic. Each movies have been launched by A24.

In “Latchkey Children,” Kim will play a vivid nine-year-old who befriends an eccentric teenager (Fisher), who’s additionally trying to escape a dysfunctional life and mom. The pair faces a substantial impediment — native enforcement believes Kim’s character is perhaps offing his babysitters. Manufacturing on the indie is ready to start this June.

The movie will probably be directed by John J. Budion, whose final pic was acclaimed “Rockaway,” with a script from Meaghan Cleary. Ken H. Keller and Caron Rudner of Associated Photos Group will produce. Brendan Thomas and Tact Media’s Cory Thompson will govt produce. RPG’s David Polemeni and Donald Malter may also function govt producers.

Fisher’s credit embody voice work in two “Despicable Me” installments, the Charlize Theron-led animated reboot of “The Addams Household” and an upcoming sequel to “The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath.”

In a current profile for Selection, Kim stated “Latchkey Children” could be his second ever function. In between awards marketing campaign stops for “Minari” and the upcoming shoot, he intends to hit an early bedtime.

Kim is repped by Principal Leisure LA. Fisher is repped by Revolutionary Artists.