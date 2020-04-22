Alan Sugar hints there’ll be two seasons of The Apprentice in 2021

Lord Alan Sugar has spoken in regards to the BBC’s alleged plans to air two seasons of The Apprentice in 2021.

Filming for the upcoming 16th collection was as a consequence of start in early April however was delayed indefinitely amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Chatting with the MailOnline, Sugar stated of the cancellation and the longer term of the favored actuality: “It’s a disgrace but it surely’s comprehensible, there’s nothing we will do. It’s not the dying of the programme. The programme will proceed.”

The boss additionally mentioned the BBC’s plans to doubtlessly launch multiple collection in 2021, particularly if filming can’t resume till later in 2020. One of the choices Sugar stated the broadcaster was contemplating was having “two collection air in one 12 months”.

“The manufacturing firm already has a bunch of candidates that had been able to be in this subsequent collection and people candidates have been instructed to standby and see what occurs,” Sugar defined. “It’s fairly apparent when you concentrate on it, the filming usually begins in the spring, late spring and of course we don’t see that the disaster will be over wherever close to that.”

He added: “We hope that if issues settle down by July we would be in a position to begin filming in September, in which case the present will be on early subsequent 12 months. But when that’s not attainable then it appears like we’re going to skip an entire 12 months.”

One of the massive challenges of filming post-pandemic will be travelling and filming in contained areas, as Sugar stated: “Half of The Apprentice course of is travelling overseas, to enter factories and kitchens and make issues and get the help of third-party firms to permit us in their premises so clearly that’s not attainable – and till that’s attainable, we will’t movie the present.”

When you’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.