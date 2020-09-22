Alan Sugar wants five more seasons of The Apprentice: “20 years is a nice round determine”

The host of The Apprentice, Lord Alan Sugar, says when the entrepreneurial contest returns in 2021 he hopes that he’ll current the present for one more five seasons.

“I mentioned final yr that I needed to do 20 years. We’d have been doing collection 16 this yr and I used to be pleased to do 4 more. However of course it is the BBC who will determine in the event that they want to do it. I absolutely perceive they’re in cost but when they needed to do it, I believe 20 years is a nice round determine.”

Within the absence of the traditional collection, axed this yr as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Lord Sugar, 73, would current The Apprentice Finest Bits, which is set to air from Thursday 1st October on BBC One.

The Apprentice Finest Bits will evaluation the highlights, the memorable duties, the characters and the celebrities of 15 seasons of the enduring actuality programme, an innovation that he mentioned was “a intelligent concept” and which had been very pleasant to make.

Some earlier stars of The Apprentice would characteristic in Finest Bits and Lord Alan defined who they invited again and why.

“We sat down and checked out which excellent characters we would have liked to usher in. Paul Torrisi rolled straight off my tongue! Ruth Badger was one other one. In later years, we had final yr’s candidate Thomas Skinner. If you happen to sit down and give it some thought, there have been some nice characters.”

Lord Sugar mentioned he “completely” didn’t know which Apprentice would win every collection the primary time he noticed them. “Some begin off and they’re very spectacular after which he/she goes off a bit after which another person begins to rise and the cream begins to rise to the highest. The course of is sensible as a result of you can begin to see individuals who have gotten a good mind perceive what they’ve to do.”

After 15 seasons he may very well be forgiven for tiring of the idea, however not a bit. “What motivates me is going again to my previous days of beginning a enterprise from scratch. I like that concept of preserving my hand in and proving it may be executed. It’s pleasant, so simple as that.”

What was the key of The Apprentice’s longevity? “We’ve bought stunning pictures, a nice manufacturing workforce and an viewers that is ceaselessly rising. Somebody who was 2-3 years previous when the collection began is now 18. That is our new viewers. The present evokes younger individuals.”

Inspiration was an apparent motivation to the enterprise mogul, as he mirrored on his favorite previous winners.

“They’re all very completely different and they’re all nice individuals in their very own manner. You’ve bought Tom [Pellereau, 2011 winner] the inventor, who is not a businessman however he has been made into one and he is nice. You’ve bought Dr Leah [Totton, 2013 winner] who now has three clinics and she or he has executed very properly. Ricky Martin [2012 winner] has executed exceptionally properly within the recruitment trade, too. My newest winner, Carina [Lepore], has simply opened up her second bake home and so she is doing properly.”

The Apprentice had modified over the years, one thing that was primarily dictated by the change within the winner’s prize.

“If you happen to recall initially, the prize was to work for me. After collection six, I mentioned it wasn’t understanding correctly as a result of it was very tough to search out a place for somebody the place there weren’t any positions out there. I modified it to going into partnership with a winner and that has been very profitable. What we’re in search of is enterprise acumen – both somebody who has bought a good concept, is a grafter and who I can train them in regards to the enterprise facet or somebody who has enterprise nous however wants steering on different features of enterprise.”

How would he be doing if he entered the programme as a younger businessman? “Successful! There is no query of it!”

The Apprentice Finest Bits airs from Thursday 1st October, 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or take a take a look at our new TV reveals 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.