Alan Wake 2 bets on its graphics: it will be “the most beautiful game in the history of Remedy”

By Sergio Bustos / Updated December 13, 2021, 10:16 32 comments

The gala of The Game Awards 2021 left us with a good handful of announcements, some referring to games that we already knew and others that really surprised us. Alan Wake 2, the specific case we are here to talk about, belongs to this last group, with a presentation that has moved critics and the public due to the number of people who were waiting for this new installment.

Thanks to an interview that Remedy has given to IGN, we now know new details of the game. Has been Sam Lake who has led the way, emphasizing the importance of the graphics engine with which they are working. Has the name of Northlight and promises a new generation viewing experience.

Style and atmosphere matter more than everSam Lake (Remedy Entertainment)“Alan Wake 2 will be, by far, the most beautiful game in the history of Remedy“enthuses the creative director.” It’s developed with Northlight. We believe style and atmosphere are more important to such an experience than ever, and we know Northlight so well that we can focus on driving specific aspects of the game. “

This graphics engine has been designed with the narrative power of Remedy in mind, thus including an emphasis on the cinematic look, photorealistic characters, destruction and large-scale physics and much more. In fact, it is also being used in Crossfire X, the studio’s shooter that will feature a well-thought-out campaign in relation to all these elements.

Alan Wake 2 has not yet set any official or approximate release date, although it plans its premiere only in a new generation, to PC, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S. This year we have already had Alan Wake Remastered, but last night from Thursday to Friday it was not the first time we heard about the second part, which was already aiming to make an appearance in the industry at some point.

