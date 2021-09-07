Alan Wake Remastered is now legitimate, and may just cleared the path to a sequel

Treatment has introduced a complete remastering in their cult vintage Alan Wake, what’s going to come q4 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Collection X / S, Xbox One and PC (by the use of the Epic Video games Retailer). Possibly probably the most thrilling factor is that it opens the door greater than ever in order that Alan Wake 2 develop into truth.

After a leak remaining week, Treatment and writer Epic have introduced that Alan Wake Remastered will include each recreation expansions, permit 4K solution, and come with director statement inventive Sam Lake.

We will be able to’t thanks sufficient for the affection and give a boost to you’ve got proven #AlanWake those 11 years… however I will be able to take a look at. I wrote you a letter on our beautiful, long-time fan website online, @TheSuddenStop. Welcome to Shiny Falls, once more, for the primary time. ❤️ 🔦 That is for you. https://t.co/XasoyzjttL %.twitter.com/SSSBRWpCwm – Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 7, 2021

The remaster announcementdefinitely gets lovers excited for a long-awaited sequel. When Treatment partnered with Epic Video games, the developer was once mentioned to be running on two video games from that universe: one was once a “AAA multiplatform recreation” and the opposite one “smaller scale mission”. It kind of feels extremely most probably that Alan Wake Remastered is the smallest mission, leaving the likelihood that AAA is, in impact, Alan Wake 2.

Regardless of the issues with the primary recreation, which was once designed as an open international recreation however needed to be vastly altered Because of manufacturing difficulties, Treatment has made no secret of her need to go back to the sector of Alan Wake. He began paintings at the sequel sooner than, however was once by no means in a position to make it to the end line. On the other hand, after together with Alan Wake on the planet of Regulate, it sort of feels that Treatment has nice plans for their very own interconnected universe of video games, and Alan Wake 2 would possibly as neatly be a part of it.

Alan Wake firstly arrived in 2010 and instructed the tale of an writer in search of his lacking spouse, slowly finding {that a} horror tale he wrote is coming true round it. Moreover, this remastering marks the primary time the cult vintage has been launched on PlayStation.