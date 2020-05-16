Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Keith City, More – Variety

The bounty of stay-at-home music continues. Over the weekend and into the approaching days, house viewers can tune into particular person music livestreams from John Legend, Lewis Capaldi, Black Eyed Peas, D-Good, Airborne Poisonous Occasion, Brandy Clark and lots of others. And there’s no irony in any respect in Alanis Morissette doing on on-line gig with the solid of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Tablet.” But it surely’s within the all-star profit payments the place the bounteousness actually kicks in.

Try two charity concert events bringing meals to front-line employees: For Saturday, rising star Ashe has curated a Seashore Boys/”Pet Sounds” tribute that features Finneas, Ryan Tedder and Bishop Briggs, benefitting the meals org led by Finneas’ and Billie Eilish’s mum. (Learn Variety‘s preview piece for that present right here.) Then on Wednesday, CMT has an all-day profit for a Nashville meals supply service, led by Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Religion Hill, Shery Crow, Avril Lavigne and actually dozens of others. (Variety additionally has a full preview of that, right here.)

The celebrity-fueled payments get a bit extra cosmopolitan with “A Night time of Covenant Home Stars,” which has Dolly Parton, Jon Bon Jovi, Audra McDonald, Pasek & Paul, Keala Settle, Martin Brief, Stephen Colbert and a particularly excessive quotient of Broadway expertise on Monday. Come Wednesday, the digital crimson carpet might be out for a “Digital Scorching Pink Night” with Elton John, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti and a full listing of expertise you may try beneath.

Should you favor fight over love, the Instagram “battles” proceed — this week that includes Nelly vs. Ludacris.

Right here’s what to lap up in your laptop computer tonight and within the week to come back:

RECENT AND ARCHIVED

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

(performing Isbell’s new “Reunions” album in its entirety at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, through YouTube)

Aoife O’Donovan

(performing Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” album in its entirety, through YouTube)

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Lewis Capaldi

three p.m. ET, midday PT

(acoustic from Capaldi’s dad and mom’ home to rejoice one-year anniversary of “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,” in help of psychological well being initiative CALM [Campaign Against Living Miserably]; streamed through DICE TV)

John Legend

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(on smartphones and VR headsets through the MelodyVR app)

“In My Room: Celebrating 54 Years of Pet Sounds” with Ashe, Finneas, Ryan Tedder, Bishop Briggs, AJR, Jacob Collier, MAX, Charlie Burg, Blake Rose, Maro

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(start-to-finish covers of Seashore Boys’ “Pet Sounds” album, advantages Maggie Baird’s Help + Feed and MusiCares, through YouTube… see Variety’s story right here)

Ray Benson’s Birthday Bash with Asleep on the Wheel, Willie Nelson, Buddy Miller, Raul Malo, Randy Houser, Kat Edmonson, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Micky and Cody Braun, Brennen Leigh

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through Asleep on the Wheel’s YouTube and Fb, and Well being Alliance for Austin Musicians’ Fb)

Grand Ole Opry with Keith City, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Lee Brice

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT

(through Circle Classes’ Opry livestream)

“Reside from Right here” with Wilco, Norah Jones, Punch Brothers, Madison Cunningham

6 p.m. ET, three PT

(through American Public Radio, and Reside from Right here web site)

Black Eyed Peas

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(Budweiser Rewind collection, through YouTube)

D-Good

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(Preakness At Residence’s Drive-InFieldFest at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Seashore, FL completely for first responders of their automobiles, livestreamed on YouTube)

Previous Crow Medication Present with Sierra Ferrell

Eight p.m, ET, 5 PT

(through YouTube)

Larkin Poe

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(for United Manner Nashville)

Nelly vs. Ludacris

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(battle on Verzuz Instagram Reside)

Ben Folds

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(“Saturday residence requests,” through YouTube)

Jorma Kaukonen

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through YouTube)

SUNDAY, MAY 17

Zac Brown Band

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through Instagram)

Logan Ledger

1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT

(through YouTube, archived at Rounder)

“’Til We Meet Once more” with Dashboard Confessional, Ruston Kelly, Durand Jones, Houndmouth and extra

6 p.m. ET, three PT

(through Fb and YouTube)

William Prince

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. ET

(through American Songwriter journal’s Fb)

Lissie

three p.m. ET, midday PT

Rhett Miller

three p.m, ET, midday PT

(through Stageit)

O.A.R.

Four p.m, ET, 1 PT

(through Instagram)

Scarypoolparty

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through #BeApp)

Lavay Smith and Chris Siebert

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through Fb)

MONDAY, MAY 18

“A Night time of Covenant Home Stars” with Jon Bon Jovi, Dolly Parton, Audra McDonald, Pasek & Paul, Keala Settle, Martin Brief, Stephen Colbert, Lisa Loeb, Deborah Cox, Nikki Sixx, Dionne Warwick, Frank Wildhorn, Tony Shaloub, Eden Espinosa and extra

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through Broadway On Demand, Amazon Prime Video, Fb, Twitch, YouTube)

Tenille Townes with Eric Paslay and Abby Anderson

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(through Fb)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

Alanis Morissette and the solid of “Jagged Little Tablet”

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through Fb and YouTube)

“Secure and Sound” with Aloe Blacc, Grouplove, Matt Berninger of The Nationwide, Milk Carton Children and extra

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(benefitting Secure Place for Youth)

Charlie Worsham

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(Nation Music Corridor of Fame’s “Songwriter Classes,” through CMHOF Instagram)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

CMT’s “Feed The Entrance Line Reside” with Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Religion Hill, Sheryl Crow, Avril Lavigne, Grace Potter, Jon Pardi, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Younger, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Rita Wilson, Blanco Brown, Carly Pearce, Caitlyn Smith, Cassadee Pope, Kip Moore, Lori McKenna, Tucker Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Jimmie Allen, Shy Carter, Tenille Townes

All day, beginning at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

(through CMT’s Fb and YouTube channels, advantages Feed the Entrance Line, which supplies free meals to entrance line employees and, within the course of, helps help native eating places… learn Variety’s story right here)

“Digital Scorching Pink Night” with Elton John, Laura Benanti, Norbert Leo Butz, Edie Falco, Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Joan Lunden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gretta Monahan, Rachael Ray, Amy Robach, Nile Rodgers and extra

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(Breast Most cancers Analysis Basis tribute to Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez)

Brandy Clark

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Instagram)

Gary Louris

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through the Jayhawks’ Fb, weekly)

Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harris

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through Signature Sounds)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Watkins Household Hour with Ruston Kelly and Tré Burt

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Crowd Solid)

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Airborne Poisonous Alert

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(performing songs from new album “Hollywood Park” from East West Studios in Los Angeles)

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Grand Ole Opry with Craig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman, Kellie Pickler

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through YouTube)

“Sway At Residence II: A Digital Music Fest” with Dustbowl Revival, the Struggle & Treaty, Lilly Hiatt, the Mastersons, the Notorious Stingdusters, Pokey Lafarge, Liz Beebe and Shinyribs

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(curated by Dustbowl Revival, through JamBase)

“One Earth Reside” with John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Corridor, FINK, Rising Appalachia, Mike Love, Krishna Das and extra

9:45 a.m. ET, 6:45 a.m. PT

(through One Earth Reside)

Karrin Allyson

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT

(through Fb)

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Katie Pruitt

1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT

(through YouTube, archived on the Rounder channel)

Nationwide Memorial Day Live performance particular with Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, Mary McCormack, Hint Adkins, CeCe Winans, Renee Fleming, Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O’Hara, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Esai Morales and Christopher Jackson

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through PBS and PBS.org)

TUESDAY, MAY 26

“Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Thoughts” with the Indigo Women’ Amy Ray, Brett Cobb. Amy Grant, Chuck Leavell, Katie Pruitt, John Berry, The Struggle & Treaty

Eight P.M. ET, 5 PT

(benefitting the Georgia Music Basis, through Fb)

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Watkins Household Hour with Mandolin Orange

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Crowd Solid)

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Jade Chook

8:30 p.m. BST

mixer.com/resurface

SATURDAY, MAY 30

“Reside from Right here” with Chicano Batman, Sarah Jarosz, Blake Mills, Aoife O’Donovan , Ryan Hamilton, Eve Ewing

(through American Public Media)

JUNE 7

Metal Panther

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(to profit Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue, Reside Nation’s Crew Nation Fund)

JUNE 14

BTS

5 a.m. ET, 2 a.m. PT