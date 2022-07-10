ALARA Prime, a multiplayer shooter reminiscent of Rainbow Six Siege, will be Free to Play

Tencent Games announced that this title will arrive on the Steam platform in 2023, but we will be able to test it much sooner.

ALARA Prime is a multiplayer shooterwhat will it be free to play y will arrive in 2023 to the Steam platform. The game will feature a futuristic themed and a more focused gameplay tactical, something that reminds us of Rainbow Six Siege. Nevertheless, from July 15 to 17 you can play the title in its first pre-alpha premiering the Transmission mode where you will have to fight to dominate an uplink.

Not only will you face a team, but you will be a total of three teams with four players each one who will fight to gain victory. To do this, the game has numerous tools that give the title a certain depth. There will be a total of 4 classes: Assault, Infiltrator, Support and Engineer. Each one will have their exclusive gadgets and weapons.

The fact of using one class or another implies rethinking the attack or defense strategy. Also, each class comes with their main and secondary weapons. These are shotguns, submachine guns, pistols, assault rifles, snipers, etc. It is worth mentioning that each class comes with a exclusive ability to use in your favor.

Los gadgetsspecific to each class, are crucial to setting the strategy to follow. The use of traps, grenades, jammers, drones, and decoys give the game a noteworthy personality. All this and more will be available in its first alpha from July 15 to 17 on a map called Power Plant. This title developed by Fall Damage will arrive on Steam in 2023 with somewhat high requirements.

