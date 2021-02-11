Alarm at PSG: Neymar retired injured and is a doubt for the match against Barcelona for the Champions League

Neymar’s injury against Caen

This Wednesday Neymar turned on the alerts for the París Saint-Germain (PSG) after having retired from the field of play with just 12 minutes into the second half of the match for the 32nd Cup of France against Caen, of the second division. The striker left the field alone without waiting for the substitution, visibly sore.

I had barely started the complement and the duel was 1 to 0 in favor of the set of Mauricio Pochettino, when the Brazilian received a ball from his back and felt the butt of Steeve Yago. He immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his left leg. Although at first the action did not seem to be the cause of an injury, the former Barcelona was very in pain and had to be assisted by doctors.

Neymar tried to return to the field, but after receiving the ball and trying to run forward, he felt a clear pain and went directly to the dressing room. Before he passed by his technician and after receiving a hug, he left without waiting for the modification.

The PSG is worried, with his first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Barcelona in the Camp Nou on Tuesday. The Cup champions did enough to win despite finishing the match without Neymar, as the goal from Moise kean in minute 49 he turned out to be the winner.

At a press conference, Pochettino He was asked about the health of his player and chose to be cautious: “It is difficult to know now. We’ll see it tomorrow. We will see with the doc. It’s hard to say right now. I need more information to really say it. “

Neymar went to the dressing room without waiting for the change (Reuters)

It should be remembered that on Tuesday it was confirmed that Angel Di Maria, another of the figures of the French team, will be absent from the duel for the Champions League due to an injury: “In a week the club will communicate the steps to follow with Ángel, that indicates that he will not be able to be against Barcelona”, was the statement of the Argentine strategist.

The Rosario who will turn 33 this Sunday had to be replaced after 10 minutes of the last match with a victory against him Marsella Olympic, at home. Say Maria attended to Kylian Mbappé to open the score and almost immediately had to be changed by Pablo Sarabia due to a strain on his right hamstring.

The midfielder will try to recover as soon as possible from this setback and will aim all the guns at the revenge against the Catalans, to be played on Wednesday, March 10 in the French capital. The good news for Pochettino is that Mauro Icardi He was fully recovered from a discomfort and will have no problems being called up. Meanwhile, to occupy the square of Say Maria the target is Italian Marco Verratti.

