Alarm bell for Congress! After assembly NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee mentioned, ‘No UPA anymore’

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) In Mumbai on a two day excursion. Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) on Wednesday NCP Leader Sharad Pawar (Sharad Pawar) met with. After the assembly, each the leaders emphasised on opposition harmony to take at the BJP. Mamata on Wednesday after skipping a gathering of opposition events convened by way of the Congress forward of the wintry weather consultation of Parliament just lately. UPA wondered its life. On the other hand, he emphasised the harmony of all regional events to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party. NCP After assembly Leader Sharad Pawar, Bengal CM mentioned that now UPA Now not there. A separate group should be shaped to battle the fascist forces. Mamta Banerjee mentioned this when she used to be requested whether or not Sharad Pawar UPA will lead? To this, he mentioned, ‘There is not any UPA but.’Additionally Learn – Farm Rules: The Middle does no longer have the knowledge at the dying of farmers, the opposition flares up, the farmers are in a position to provide the knowledge

A company choice path will have to be made as no one’s preventing in opposition to ongoing fascism. Sharad Ji is the seniormost chief & I got here to talk about our political events. I accept as true with no matter Sharad Ji mentioned. There is not any UPA: WB CM Mamata Banerjee after assembly NCP Leader Sharad Pawar %.twitter.com/P2GdlA9JlA – ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

Additionally Learn – Parliament Wintry weather Consultation: Opposition leaders meet, MPs should ask for forgiveness bluntly to Venkaiah Naidu

There itself, NCP President Sharad Pawar additionally wired at the harmony of opposition events to take at the BJP after assembly Mamata Banerjee. On Tuesday, an afternoon sooner than assembly Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee additionally met Shiv Sena leaders. Requested whether or not there’s a chance of an alliance with out the Congress, Pawar instructed newshounds, “Those that oppose the BJP are welcome to come back in combination.” There is not any query of throwing someone out. Additionally Learn – Opposition events condemn the suspension of MPs, will meet on Tuesday for additional technique

NCP leader Pawar mentioned, “We mentioned the present state of affairs and the will for all like-minded events to come back in combination and supply a powerful choice to the BJP.” “Management isn’t a subject matter at this level of time. We wish to paintings unitedly in opposition to the BJP.

(Enter: ANI, Language)