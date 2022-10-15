Alarm in Brazil before the World Cup: Richarlison requested the change due to an injury in the Tottenham match

* Richarlison requested the change due to injury in the Tottenham duel

Brazil will take the first step in the World Cup in Qatar in exactly 40 days. Any discomfort or injury to the players who are within the orbit to play the tournament sets off alarms. And that happens with richarlison: he left injured in the second half of the duel between Tottenham and Everton with symptoms of left calf pain.

The 25-year-old attacker, one of the important pieces for coach Tite, began as a starter in Antonio Conte’s cast but at six minutes into the second stage he could not continue on the court and he had to give his space to Yves Bissouma.

Richarlison requested the change as soon as he felt discomfort in his leg (Photo: Reuters)

The next few hours will be essential to find out if that gesture of annoyance and the subsequent modification were simply a precautionary measure in the face of pain or if the Brazilian’s muscle has some considerable injury that generates greater concern in his country.

The attacker of Spurs He ran to the area waiting for a cross from Heung-Min Son that did not reach a good destination, he made some movements without much demand and suddenly he raised his leg making it clear that something strange had been felt. He stood at the door of the area, lowered his stocking and waited for his teammate Hugo Lloris to throw the ball out to be treated by the doctors. With a face of pain and frustration, he walked away with some discomfort in his leg.

The detail is that the South American footballer was in doubt for this match after receiving a blow to the knee during the 3-2 win against Eintracht Frankfurt for the Champions League in recent days. In that game, Richarlison was substituted for Oliver Skipp 22 minutes into the snap. “Richarlison played a good game. He had a knee problem. I hope it’s nothing serious for Saturday’s game with Everton”, Conte had expressed in the preview.

It was a week with alarming news in different teams ahead of the World Cup that will kick off on November 20 with the clash between Qatar and Ecuador. Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté – The Best Of N’Golo Kanté, suffered from his injury and it is almost a fact that he will be absent from the event, leaving the French team without an elementary piece. Nor were the news in the Argentine team good, which is suffering from a knee injury. Angel Di Maria that would make him arrive with what is fair and has Paulo Dybala due to a problem in the left rectus femoris. He also sowed concern in Uruguay Edinson Cavaniauthor of two goals with Valencia who requested the change at halftime as a precaution.

The Brazilian team will debut on Thursday, November 24 against Serbia for the first duel of Group G, which is also made up of Switzerland (they will face it on Monday 28) and Cameroon (they will play on 12/2).

