Alarm in Brazil for the advance of the Superior Electoral Court against the media in campaign

Supporters of Brazilian President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro and supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva campaign together on a street during an election campaign in Brasilia, Brazil October 13, 2022 (REUTERS)

The second week of the electoral campaign is about to end and the balance, at least in terms of communication, is disastrous. In a presidential race every day more trashthe two candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Messias Bolsonaro they have unleashed their digital militias and have given rise to a spectacle described as “unworthy” by many analysts. From Satan to cannibalism, the machine of fake news It hasn’t stopped for a moment, on either side. However, it is a strange paradox that lives Brazil. While this indistinct communicational magma, which in the end even makes Bolsonarismo and PTism two sides of the same coin and in which the average voter must try not to drown, the scissors of the Brazilian Supreme Courts advance unstoppably, shaking the media.

In a few weeks, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) ordered the suppression of a series of reports and newspaper publications influencers for interfering in the electoral process by being allegedly incorrect or inappropriate. Thus, the TSE ordered the removal of 31 postsincluding one from the newspaper People’s Gazette that linked Lula with the Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega. However, in a message sent to the former president, Ortega congratulated him on his victory in the first round. “We are with you,” he wrote to him, without Lula publicly distancing himself. For the National Association of Newspapers it is a “censorship”, while the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism expressed concern that this measure places the “judicial power in the position of deciding what a media outlet may or may not publish.” . Lula’s team has also demanded in these hours the withdrawal of a broader report, always from the People’s Gazette, about the candidate’s relations with the dictator Ortega. If for the PT these are “false” facts, for the newspaper’s management this second request for censorship aims to “prevent any publication on the subject.”

The TSE scissors also attacked the site Brazil Parallelguilty of having spoken in a video about a corruption scandal involving Lula and his party, the so-called Mensalão, a gigantic scheme to buy political support with public funds. The same scissors knocked on the door of the website the antagonistguilty of publishing authentic audios and their transcripts of the most important criminal in Brazil, Marco Williams Herbas Camachoknown as Marcola, head of the main criminal group in the country, the First Capital Command (PCC). According to Marcola, “For us, Bolsonaro is worse. Lula is a thief, but one cannot be compared with another”. The words of Mara Gabrilli on the Brazilian radio station Jovem Pan. According to her, Lula had paid 12 million reais, about 2.5 million dollars, to a local businessman so as not to be accused of being behind the death of Celso Daniel, the mayor of the Party of Workers (PT) of Santo André mysteriously murdered in 2002. Gabrilli was vice de Simone Tebet, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) in the first round. Tebet, a presidential candidate, came in third place behind Bolsonaro and Lula, to whom she declared her support for the second round. A report from the UOL website about some real estate transactions of the Bolsonaro clan with living money was also censored first by the Federal District Court of Justice (TJDFT) and then authorized by Judge André Mendonça of the STF.

Brazil’s President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks at a rally in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Yesterday, the PT activated the TSE against the radio and TV station Young pan for a supposed “lack of isonomy” in his electoral coverage, “widely favorable” to President Bolsonaro and “adverse” to Lula. The PT asks that the chain be fined and that the owner be investigated, Antonio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho, “for abusive use of the media.”

This noise of scissors scares Brazilian journalism, which also views with suspicion the ambiguity of Lula’s media project in the event of his victory. “In his first term, Lula tried to set up a federal journalism council to muzzle the press that was beginning to publish reports on the corruption of his party, the PT,” Brazilian journalist Mario Sabino explains to Infobae, adding: “Yes. is elected again, he will once again try to ‘regulate the media’, which is a euphemism for censorship”.

An important role was played by the STF and the TSE, whose president Alexander de Mores inspired the New York Times a harsh article titled “Does Brazil’s Supreme Court Go Too Far To Defend Democracy?” The text referred to an order to search and freeze assets requested last July by Morães against a group of prominent Brazilian businessmen who, in a private WhatsApp chat, commented on the upcoming election campaign with memes, posts and a phrase, “better a coup d’état than the return of the Workers’ Party”, published by the local press. Moraes also ordered the arrest of five people without trial for the alleged publication of posts on social networks that, according to him, attacked Brazilian institutions. He also ordered the Brazilian representatives of the most important platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, to remove thousands of posts and videos. But the most striking case is that of the deputy of the Brazilian Labor Party (PLB) Daniel Silveira, sentenced in April to almost nine years by the STF for an online livestream in which he harshly attacked Morães. Silveira was pardoned by Bolsonaro the day after his sentence.

Brazil’s former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a campaign rally in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 14, 2022. REUTERS

“It all started with Bolsonaro’s coup speeches that served as a pretext for the highest courts in Brazil to begin censoring press information starting in 2019, as if any criticism of judges or complaints against them were an attack on democracy”, explains Sabino. For him New York Timeyes, these are “Alarming signs for what remains the fourth largest democracy in the world.” It is since when the online attacks by the Bolsonaristas against the STF intensified, in 2019, that the Federal Supreme Court, through then President José Antonio Dias Toffoli, gave itself new powers. These powers allow it to act at the same time as judicial police, prosecution and court. In the last five years, the STF has produced 505,000 sentences, compared to the 100/150 annual cases handled by its US counterpart. For Toffoli, “Brazil is experiencing the same incitement to hatred that killed people in the invasion of the US Capitol and democratic institutions must do everything possible to avoid scenarios like the one on January 6, 2021 that surprised the world. ”.

But the reality seems to go in the opposite direction to Toffoli’s justifications. The TSE’s scissors are cutting not only the most uncomfortable matters in the press, but also the very possibility of seeking truth. On Thursday, Morães prohibited the Federal Police from continuing the investigation opened at the request of the Ministry of Justice and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) on the demographic institutes, suspected of acting as “a cartel to manipulate the market and the elections together. ”. Moraes limited himself to dismissing the issue, speaking of “usurpation of powers” to “satisfy the electoral will” of President Bolsonaro. And if Bolsonaro reacted harshly by declaring that “Morães will govern Brazil if Lula is elected president”, civil society continues to wonder why it should be forced to navigate a sea of fake news and electoral messages of the lowest quality and is prevented from seeking the truth in a public debate open to all candidates and on all fronts. In a country like Brazil, which already experienced the horror of censorship during the years of the dictatorship, cultivating lies, as Plato perfectly explained in his myth of the cave, does not kill the truth. If the truth finally manages to free itself from its chains, it will become all-powerful. In short, when Brazilians realize that the king is naked, whoever the king is, their reaction this time is likely to be surprisingly harsh.

KEEP READING:

Lula vs. Bolsonaro: the latest polls for the ballotage in Brazil

Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro set out to conquer the Northeast ahead of the ballotage in Brazil

Bolsonaro received the support of more religious leaders and Lula promised to recover the naval and oil industries

The serious lack of social mobility that Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro ignore in the electoral campaign in Brazil

São Paulo is the richest state in Brazil and can decide who will be the next president: Lula da Silva or Jair Bolsonaro