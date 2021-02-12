Alarm in Formula 1: Fernando Alonso was run over while training with his bicycle and he was hospitalized

Fernando Alonso had a bicycle accident (@fernandoalo_oficial).

Fernando Alonso had a bicycle accident in Switzerland while training. The fact was confirmed by the team Alpine F1 TeamAlthough it has not yet been reported if the Spanish suffered a serious injury. For his part, as reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ on Thursday afternoon, Alonso was run over by a car near Lugano while training on a bicycle, one of his great passions and main activities in his physical preparation.

The two-time Asturian champion was treated immediately after the accident occurred by the emergency services that traveled to the scene, according to the Italian newspaper, and they transferred him to a local hospital to examine the injuries. On the other hand, in Sky Italia they published that “it does not seem serious”, as indicated by several witnesses to what happened.

In 2020, Alonso confirmed his return to La Máxima at the hands of Renault, where he was champion in 2005 and 2006, a team that changed its name for this season and took the name Alpine, one of the brands of the Rombo group. The Spanish is one of those who trains the most and never wanted to give an advantage physically. Preparing by bicycle is an activity that you usually do.

In the coming exercise Nano will turn 40 (07/29/1981) and he knows that he cannot give any kind of advantage. That is why in the middle of the European winter a strong preparation was arranged for a championship where he will at least seek to get a podium.

Alonso returns very hungry for glory as he has not won an F1 race for eight years, when he won the Spanish Grand Prix. In the previous season he fought his last championship. It was in his time at Ferrari and he fought until the last date against the German Sebastian Vettel, then with Red Bull, and ultimately champion. Fernando started 312 races, obtained 32 victories and 97 podiums as he passed through Renault, McLaren and Ferrari. He debuted 20 years ago with Minardi.

Then the Iberian returned to McLaren in 2015, seduced by the remake of the English team with Honda engines, although it was not what was expected. He never had a competitive mechanical environment and in the first two years Alonso’s car was one of the worst on the Maxima grid. Despite this, he remained in the Woking team until 2018 when there was an improvement with the Renault drivers.

After two years of absence in the premier category, the Spanish returns for more. In his eagerness to get the best physically prepared, he had this incident and tomorrow he will have a clearer picture of his situation.

The 2021 season of Formula 1 begins on March 28 in Bahrain, although two weeks before, from March 12 to 14, the preseason tests are held at the same Sakhir circuit, where last year two competitions were run in two of its variants, the one with the most curves and the perimeter.

Early next month the Alpine F1 Team plans to present its brand new single-carrier, the A521. For now, the French squad has not announced any reserve driver for the 2021 season in case the team has to look for a replacement for Alonso. Last year the russian Sergey Sirotkin performed that role.

Alpine F1 Team announcement:

Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

Fernando is conscious and well with himself and awaits further medical examinations tomorrow morning.

Alpine F1 Team will not comment further at this time. More updates will be given tomorrow.

