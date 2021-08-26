Alarm in Monterrey: Funes Mori could miss the match against Xolos due to injury during the All-Star Game

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The rayados of Monterrey do not know if they will have Rogelio Funes Mori for this Friday’s game against Just, within the seventh day of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, due to an injury suffered in the All-Star game.

Javier Aguirre, coach of the Monterrey team, confirmed that Funes Mori suffered from “a concussion ”.

“He goes directly from Los Angeles to Tijuana, the doctor is alert to see him, attend him immediately and see if he can start in the game or if he will not play the ‘Plátano’ (José Alvarado) in his place, is what I have (of information )”He declared.

The Mexican coach confessed that his current team is experiencing a problem similar to the one that happened when he directed the Atlético de Madrid and faced casualties from national teams.

“I had this moment of having to loan several players to the national teams at Atlético de Madrid, I had nine or eight casualties like here. It is a good time to see young people and to look for gambling alternatives”, He explained at a press conference.

The Mexican coach commanded the ‘Atleti’ between 2006 and 2009, time in which he classified the colchoneros to a Champions League and led them to be a leading team in Spanish football.

In the rojiblancos, Aguirre trained important players in his national teams such as the Spanish Fernando Torres and the Argentine Maxi Rodríguez.

Now in Monterrey, the native of Mexico City is in command of Mexican players such as Cesar Montes and Carlos Rodriguez, in addition to foreigners who participate with their national teams such as the Costa Rican Joel Campbell.

“In these cases, with so many casualties, you must appeal to the player’s pride, good judgment, good rest, to eat well. We knew about this situation before, but when you come across reality, you realize that you finish the matches fatigued because we are very intense”Added the former Spanish Osasuna strategist.

In addition to the absences of national teams, Aguirre’s team has suffered five expulsions in the six days of the Apertura 2021 tournament and injuries.

For his visit to Tijuana this Friday on the seventh day of the tournament, Aguirre has in doubt the forward Rogelio Funes Mori, the Colombian winger Duván Vergara and Campbell, who suffer from ailments.

“The subject does not give us respite, but it is fun, a challenge for the coaching staff because they have to show a good eleven every game. It is a beautiful challenge for Monterrey, it makes us stronger and we will surely value it at the end of the tournament”, Expressed Aguirre.

In the game against Tijuana, the Mexican coach will call on six players from Monterrey’s second division affiliate who he hopes will help him keep his team in the top five.

