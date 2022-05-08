Alarm in PSG for a new Lionel Messi injury: how many games did he miss this season

Lionel Messi could not train with his teammates due to rib pain and is doubtful for the next PSG match (Photo: REUTERS)

A few hours after the Paris Saint Germain face a new commitment Ligue 1the alarms went off in the brand new champion of the French league because Lionel Messi had to train separately due to a dolor intercostal. The Argentine star 34 years is in doubt for this Sunday’s game against Troyes corresponding to the date 36 of the tournament.

“Leo Messi trained separately due to rib pain. A new study will be done tomorrow morning“PSG specified in a statement on its website, where they also reported the status of other injured players such as Leandro Paredes (groin), Julian Draxler y Mauro Icardi(quadriceps).

It’s not the first time Messi he has to modify the dynamics of his preparation due to discomfort or physical problems. In fact, this Rosario campaign has not had the regularity that was expected of him due to different injuries, travel and illness – he had coronavirus and a flu-like state – that affected his performance.

If Lionel Messi does not play against Troyes, it will be the eleventh game lost due to injury this season (Photo: REUTERS)

Although his loss in this part of the season is not that substantial, since the Paris Saint Germain assured a few weeks ago to be the champion of Ligue 1, in the Parc des Princes they are concerned about the health of one of their top stars. If Leo Messi don’t play before Troyeswould the eleventh game he has missed this season due to injury.

For example, at the end of last year, he had problems with his knee that sidelined him from the duel against Bordeaux and also in front of RB Leipzig. At the beginning of 2022, the coronavirus prevented him from facing Valves in the Coupe de France, as well as Olympic Lyon y Brest Stadium in the league. In addition, a flu left him out of the classic against AS Monaco on March 20 and was also left out of several games on his arrival at France for not being physically fit.

Lionel Messi has been very active with the Argentine National Team this season (Photo: REUTERS)

It should also be remembered that a trip to represent the Argentine National Team last october deprived him of playing against him Angers in the domestic contest. In fact, Messi He was present at all the games of the Albiceleste except for the matches against Colombia y Chile that were played earlier this year, with the team already qualified for Qatar World Cup 2022. From the bosom of Selectionthey convinced him to agree to rest after contracting COVID-19.

In his last press conference, Mauricio Pochettino He preferred not to refer to his compatriot’s physical problems, although the medical report indicates that he they’re going to run more tests on sunday morning to decide whether or not to enter the list.

KEEP READING:

Messi’s reaction to the lifting of Real Madrid against City in the middle of Kun Agüero’s live broadcast

The draft of the new PSG: the almost frustrated desire with Zidane, three other candidates for DT, the “untouchable” figures and the tension with Neymar

After his historic management in the German team, Joachim Löw sounds to replace Pochettino in the