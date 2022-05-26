Alarm in River Plate: Milton Casco requested the change due to injury against Alianza Lima

River Plate faced Alianza Lima for the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The millionaire cast thrashed 8-1 thanks to the six goals from Julián Álvarez (15′, 18′ and 41′, all in the first half, and 9′, 12′ and 38’ST), Santiago Simón (8’ST ) and Elias Gomez (34′ST). In this way, Marcelo Gallardo’s team met the objective of not only finishing as the leader in their area, but also as the second best first of all those classified for the next round.

However, the first stage left a concern for the cast of Núñez. It’s for the Milton Casco injury, who had to leave the field of play after 18 minutes. Elías Gómez entered his place. The former side of Newell’s and Gimnasia felt discomfort in his left hamstring and automatically asked for the change. We will have to wait for the rigorous medical studies to determine the severity of the injury, although everything would indicate that it is a tear.

Milton Casco faces Arley Rodriguez’s mark during the match between River Plate and Alianaz Lima. The Argentine defender was replaced at 18 ‘due to injury (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

It is worth remembering that the other important absences that River Plate had for this meeting were those of Bruno Zuculini and Javier Pinola, both for showing positive results for Covid-19. Meanwhile, Franco Armani and Tomás Pochettino recovered from the coronavirus and said they were present at the game against the Peruvians, as well as Enzo Pérez, who has already served the suspension date due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Waiting for what happens with the analysis of Milton Casco, Marcelo Gallardo already knows that he will not be able to count on several important members of the squad for the start of the championship, which is scheduled for June 5. It is that River Plate has summoned Franco Armani, Julián Álvarez, David Martínez, Paulo Díaz and Nicolás de la Cruz to their respective teams, on the next FIFA date that will be from May 30 to June 14.

Armani and Álvarez will join the Argentine concentration in Bilbao this Thursday 26, ahead of the duel that the National Team will play against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium, for the Final (Conmebol-UEFA Champions Cup). Díaz will play Chile’s friendly in South Korea (6/6) against a local team and then he will play against Tunisia in Japan, for the Kirin Cup (6/10). Martínez, meanwhile, will do the same with Paraguay on June 2 against Japan and on June 10 against South Korea. And the Uruguayan De La Cruz will appear with his team in the United States against Mexico (2/6), the Americans themselves (5/6) and will close the friendly against Jamaica in Montevideo (11/6) as a farewell to Qatar .

