Alarm in Spain due to the injury of one of its figures on the way to the Qatar World Cup: how long will it be without playing

Pedri will miss the rest of the season with Barcelona (Reuters)

Pedrithe young Barcelona midfielder was the victim of an injury to his left thigh, in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals that his team lost 3-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt last Thursday.

“The tests carried out this morning have confirmed that the first team player Pedri has a rupture in the femoral biceps of the left thigh. It is low and its evolution will mark its availability”, specified the Catalan club in a statement released this Friday.

According to the Catalan press, the 19-year-old Spanish international could be out for at least a month. The Blaugrana club simply indicated that the evolution of his injury will mark the time of his absence. The midfielder felt pain at the end of the first half in the Camp Nouand after consulting the medical staff at half-time, Xavi decided to replace him at the restart with Frankie de Jong.

After a marathon 2020-2021 season, where he played 73 games, in which he debuted with the Spanish team, he played in a Euro Cup semifinal (lost on penalties against the future Italian champions) and won a silver medal at the Olympic Games from Tokyo, Pedri saw his emergence brutally halted at the start of the season, the victim of a torn quadriceps muscle in his left thigh in the first game of the group stage of the Champions League in front of Bayern Munich in it Camp Nou on September 14 (3-0).

Later he hurried his return to be present in the decisive match against Benfica, but ended up relapsing, and had to stay in the infirmary for three and a half months, until January 12. Since his return, he has shone again, with 5 goals in 18 games in 2022.

The midfielder of the Spanish soccer team Pedri González is a fixture for Luis Enrique (EFE)

Awarded as the best young man of the European Championship in July, Pedri extended his contract with Barça until 2026 in October (with an astronomical termination clause of 1,000 million euros, 1,086 million dollars). He also received the trophy.Golden Boy” by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

This new injury in such a present set off alarms in the Spanish team led by Luis Enrique. It is that the European team already has its mind set on the Qatar World Cup which begins on December 18 and in which they hope to have Pedri in full for the duels against Germany, Japan and the winner of the playoff between Costa Rica o New Zealand.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

Surprise in England: the new manager of Manchester United would do without Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter beat Spezia with a goal from Lautaro Martínez: the curious definition of the Argentine striker

Surprise in the Europa League: Barcelona fell to Eintracht Frankfurt and was eliminated in the quarterfinals