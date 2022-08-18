Alarm in the Argentine team: Cuti Romero was injured

Cristian Romero started the first two Tottenham games (Photo: Reuters)

Almost three months after the start of the Qatar World Cupthe alarms in the Argentine national team have skyrocketed in the last few hours with two pieces of news that surely put the board of the working group led by Lionel Scaloni in the red. To injury that Angel Di Maria suffered In his debut as a Juventus footballer, another setback was added: Cuti Romero has a physical problem that will marginalize him from the courts for a while.

The 24-year-old footballer completed 90 minutes in the two official presentations that Tottenham had so far in the Premier League, but the midfielder Football London assured that has “a muscle injury” that will leave him inactive “for three to four weeks”. Los Spurs They did not release the official medical report on this subject. However, as the hours passed, the fear eased. The journalist Gastón Edul gave another version of the case. “Romero does not have a muscle injury. It was a blow from a kick from Cucurella. He will be back sooner than expected. And he arrives perfectly to the September FIFA date ”he wrote on Twitter.

The player, who after shining at Atalanta in Italy made the jump to England, had spoken in the last few hours about his happiness at wearing the National Team shirt: “Five years ago I was in Córdoba, thinking about quitting football and today I It’s time to live all this. Playing with Argentina, with great figures, having Leo Messi as a partner. Defending the national team jersey is the best”.

Romero, in this case, will also become a doubt for the coaching staff of the albiceleste facing the friendlies planned for the September FIFA Date that have not yet been confirmed because just a few hours ago FIFA made official the information on the cancellation of the match against Brazil that had been pending in the Qualifiers.

The Argentine team, according to the Telam Agency, I would travel to the United States to face a double window there between September 20 and 26 in the cities of Miami and New York before Costa Rica and South Korea. The Ticos are part of Group E of the World Cup together with Germany, Japan and Spain; while Asians are in Zone H, which also makes up Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal.

It should be noted that Argentina is closely following the situation of Di María, who debuted with a goal in Serie A but ended up injured: “A low-grade injury to the adductor longus muscle of the left leg”was the medical report issued by the club that warned that in the next ten days you will have to “re-evaluate it”.

all preparation Albiceleste is focused on what will be the clash on Tuesday, November 22 against Saudi Arabia (from 7, Argentina time) at the World Cup premiere. Then, they will meet Mexico on Saturday 26 (4:00 p.m.) and will go against Poland on Wednesday 30 (4:00 p.m.).

