Alarm in the Champions League: Liverpool will not be able to travel to Germany to face Leipzig and the match is unknown

This Thursday it was confirmed that Liverpool you will not be allowed to enter Germany for the party of the Champions League against him RB Leipzig due to the strict entry rules imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the German Ministry of the Interior.

“The German federal police informed RB Leipzig today that the case described does not meet the requirements for an exception“To the travel restrictions, the Ministry of the Interior told the AFP news agency in a statement, so that at the moment there is no venue for the dispute of the duel.

This is a red flag for the UEFA who will have to resolve urgently what to do with this situation since there are 12 days left for the big match for the round of 16. In turn, this news also puts the Sevilla that on March 9 he must visit the Borussia Dortmund already Lazio, that the 17th will do the same before the Bayern Munich, although it remains to be seen if by then the situation remains the same.

According to the sports affiliate of AFP, SID, teams are now looking for an alternate location in neutral territory. The truth is that so far the body that governs European football has not yet manifested itself.

The Robert Koch Institute’s health agency reported 14,211 new cases, 786 deaths and an incidence rate of 81 on Thursday, still well above the target of 50 that German politicians have set as the criteria for reopening. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the 16 states of Germany They will meet Wednesday to decide whether to extend the restrictions after they expire on February 14.

For his part, Health Minister Jens Spahn suggested today that restrictions on coronavirus they could be lifted before spring, as the number of cases in the country continues to decline. “We cannot stay in this harsh confinement all winter. We would not tolerate as well as a society, “he said in an interview with the Funke media group.

Germany entered a partial lockdown in November, closing bars, restaurants, and cultural and sports facilities. Schools and nonessential stores were added to the list in mid-December, and rules on wearing masks and working from home were tightened in January amid concerns about new variants of the virus.

